Class A state softball: Papillion-La Vista caps second straight perfect season with another title

HASTINGS — Papillion-La Vista is perfect again.

The top-ranked Monarchs rolled to a 12-0, three-inning win against North Platte on Friday at Bill Smith Softball Complex, capping a second straight Class A state championship.

Papio also finished with back-to-back 36-0 seasons to push their state-record win streak to 72 games.

Senior Jordyn Bahl earned the win the circle. She also had three hits and scored the last run, ending the game via mercy rule.

North Platte reached the final with a 7-6 win against No. 4 Lincoln Southwest earlier Friday.

The Bulldogs trailed 3-0 in the fourth, where they trimmed the deficit with two runs. They look a 5-3 lead on Abby Orr's bases-clearing double in the fifth and added a big insurance run off the bat of Kaitlyn Aden in the sixth.

Southwest (35-9) made a late charge. Emma Hain hit an RBI double to get the Silver Hawks to within 7-6 in the seventh and advanced to third on the play. But North Platte sophomore pitcher Tatum Montelongo caught a comebacker and then ended the game with a strikeout.

Southwest was playing on the final day of the state tournament for the third time in four years.