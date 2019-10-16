HASTINGS — The best game of the day went deep into the night at Bill Smith Complex.
No. 3 Elkhorn outlasted No. 2 Omaha Marian 1-0 in nine innings in a pitchers' duel Wednesday to advance in the Class A state softball tournament.
Both pitchers were locked in for nine frames.
Omaha Marian freshman Maddia Groff scattered six hits and struck out 13. She walked one.
But Syd Nuismer picked up where she left off at last year's state tournament. The Elkhorn senior struck out 16 and allowed only two hits.
"I thought both teams would be able score runs, but Marian's pitcher was doing a really good job, our pitcher was doing a really good job of keeping them off-balanced and it seemed like, 'Here we go,'" Elkhorn coach Allen Schutte said.
"Syd seemed like she got stronger as the game went on."
Nuismer was at her best in the ninth inning. Marian had two runners on with no outs before Nuismer, who led Elkhorn to a Class B state title a year ago, struck out the side the end the game.
"Kudos to her," Schutte said. "Sometimes it seems like she has ice-cold veins. She's cool under the pressure."
Schutte said Nuismer was hungry for the Marian game after she gave up five runs against Lincoln Southwest earlier in the day.
Elkhorn, which opened the day with a 13-5 win against Southwest, scored the game's lone run on an error in the top of the ninth against Marian.
Elkhorn will play top-ranked Papillion-La Vista (34-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
"You just kind of go out there and say, 'You know what, this is the state tournament,'" Schutte said. "There's a lot of things that can happen in the state tournament. I think that was proven in the first game of the day in Class B (Skutt vs. Seward)."
The state softball tournament began Wednesday in Hastings. Journal Star photos by Emily Haney.