HASTINGS — Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Southwest dropped opening-round games during the first day of the state softball tournament.
Now comes the next step: Shaking off the losses.
The No. 6 Silver Hawks and No. 7 Navigators will not get a lot of time to think about it. The two teams will meet each other in a Class A elimination game at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
No. 2 Omaha Marian stormed back from down five runs to beat North Star 12-6, and No. 3 Elkhorn turned up the offense in a 13-5, five-inning win against the Silver Hawks.
"I think they'll respond well tomorrow," North Star coach Brittany Hansen said of her team. "We have high expectations and they're not done. That was our speech today: We're not done."
North Star was in good shape in the early going, hitting three home runs in building a 5-0 lead against Marian and standout freshman pitcher Maddia Groff.
Carly Dembowski, Hailie Gibson and Alivya Bollen each homered early in the game for North Star.
Hansen said the team can build on the early innings against Marian, which has now won 20 of its past 22 games.
"(Groff's) probably one of the top three pitchers in the state right now," Hansen said. "We knew what we had to do and we executed our game plan. So I think (Thursday) going into the Southwest game, we're going to know what we needed to do, and if we execute, jump on it right away."
Lincoln Southwest (27-9) dropped its opening game Wednesday, losing to Elkhorn. But if the Silver Hawks are looking for a silver lining, they can look to 2018.
Southwest dropped the first game in last year's tournament, and then won the next six games to capture a state championship.
"Same position as last year," Southwest coach Mark Watt said. "This game is over with already and we played well and hit the ball well in some stretches, but overall we didn't play our best. This game is behind us and we got to move forward."
Elkhorn and Southwest traded offensive shots throughout the game, but Antlers landed the biggest shot in the bottom of the fifth, breaking a 5-5 tie with eight runs. It was capped by a grand slam by sophomore Camryn Cramer, which gave the Antlers a mercy-rule victory.
"We got behind, we battled, it just wasn't quite good enough," Watt said.
North Star and Southwest played each other twice during the regular season. The two teams split a doubleheader, each winning via mercy rule.
Ella Dalton had three hits for the Antlers, including a home run to start the bottom of the first.
Top-ranked Papillion-La Vista opened with a 10-0 win against No. 8 Millard West, and No. 4 Gretna, which trailed by runs entering the seventh inning, defeated No. 5 Millard West 12-7 behind a pair of late homers.
