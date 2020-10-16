Class A state softball: North Platte holds off Lincoln Southwest to reach Class A final

HASTINGS — North Platte rallied to take the lead and then held off a late rally from Lincoln Southwest in a 7-6 victory in a Class A elimination game at the state tournament Friday at Bill Smith Softball Complex.

North Platte will play top-ranked and defending state champion Papillion-La Vista for the championship at 2 p.m. North Platte, which lost 3-0 to the Monarchs on Thursday, must win twice. The Bulldogs will be playing in the state final for the first time since 1997.

The Bulldogs trailed 3-0 in the fourth, but pulled to within 3-2 in the fourth. They look a 5-3 lead on Abby Orr's bases-clearing double in the fifth and added a big insurance run off the bat of Kaitlyn Aden in the sixth.

Southwest (35-9) made a late charge. Emma Hain hit an RBI double to get the Silver Hawks to within 7-6 in the seventh and advanced to third on the play. But North Platte sophomore pitcher Tatum Montelongo caught a comebacker and then ended the game with a strikeout.

Southwest was playing on the final day of the state tournament for the third time in four years.