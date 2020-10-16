 Skip to main content
Class A state softball: North Platte holds off Lincoln Southwest to reach Class A final
HASTINGS — North Platte rallied to take the lead and then held off a late rally from Lincoln Southwest in a 7-6 victory in a Class A elimination game at the state tournament Friday at Bill Smith Softball Complex.

North Platte will play top-ranked and defending state champion Papillion-La Vista for the championship at 2 p.m. North Platte, which lost 3-0 to the Monarchs on Thursday, must win twice. The Bulldogs will be playing in the state final for the first time since 1997.

The Bulldogs trailed 3-0 in the fourth, but pulled to within 3-2 in the fourth. They look a 5-3 lead on Abby Orr's bases-clearing double in the fifth and added a big insurance run off the bat of Kaitlyn Aden in the sixth.

Southwest (35-9) made a late charge. Emma Hain hit an RBI double to get the Silver Hawks to within 7-6 in the seventh and advanced to third on the play. But North Platte sophomore pitcher Tatum Montelongo caught a comebacker and then ended the game with a strikeout.

Southwest was playing on the final day of the state tournament for the third time in four years.

"We met our expectation of playing on the final day, and that's an expectation every year," Southwest coach Mark Watt said. "I'm really proud of the seniors, they did so much for this program. They finished first, second and third at state in their four years."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

