Class A state softball: Lincoln East eliminates Gretna to set up first all-Lincoln final since 2009

HASTINGS — The long ball has Lincoln East staying longer in the Class A state softball tournament.
The No. 3 Spartans hit three home runs and Jordan Bussey pitched a one-hitter in a 10-1, five-inning win against top-ranked Gretna to advance the state championship final.
East will play No. 2 Lincoln Southwest at 2 p.m. Friday. The Spartans will need to win twice to win a state title.
It's East's first trip to the state final since a runner-up finish in 2006, and it marks the first all-Lincoln final since Southwest beat North Star in the 2009 Class A final.
Emilee Haggadone and Amelia Kehn homered in the first inning against Gretna. Senior Kyndal Colon added a three-run blast to right field.
Lincoln East (35-9), which had 70 homers coming into state, has hit 13 homers in five state tournament games.
Gretna's season ends at 29-7.
Check back later for updates to this story
Photos: All of the sights from Hastings on Day 1 of the state softball tournament
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!