Class A state softball: Home runs help Lincoln East stay alive in Hastings

HASTINGS — No. 3 Lincoln East went back to what it did best to stay alive in the Class A state softball tournament.

The Spartans hit three home runs and got a superb pitching performance from junior Jordan Bussey in an 8-2 victory against No. 9 Norfolk in an elimination game Thursday morning at Bill Smith Complex.

They followed with a 9-7 victory against No. 7 Millard North, and will get a rematch with No. 5 Papillion-La Vista at 4:30 p.m. The winner will advance to Friday.

The Monarchs, who eliminated Millard South 6-2 on Thursday, defeated East (33-9) 14-4 in the opening round.

Against Norfolk, Morgan Adams homered for the 22nd time this season, and Sydney Walz and Madison Adams hit back-to-back blasts as the Spartans built an early 3-0 lead.

That was more than enough for Bussey, who allowed only three hits and struck out 14. The junior fanned 11 through the first five frames.

Walz and Berkley Hatten each hit two-run homers in the first inning against Millard North. The game featured eight homers, including two from the Mustangs' Katherine Johnson.

Millard South (23-11) eliminated Papillion-La Vista South (14-18) 16-8 in six innings.