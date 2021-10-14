Class A state softball: Home runs, Bussey's gem extends tournament life for Spartans

HASTINGS — No. 3 Lincoln East went back to what it did best to stay alive in the Class A state softball tournament.

The Spartans hit three home runs and got a superb pitching performance from junior Jordan Bussey in an 8-2 victory against No. 9 Norfolk in an elimination game Thursday morning at Bill Smith Complex.

East (32-9) will play No. 7 Millard North (23-10) in another elimination game Thursday.

Morgan Adams homered for the 22nd time this season, and Sydney Walz and Madison Adams hit back-to-back blasts as the Spartans built an early 3-0 lead.

That was more than enough for Bussey, who allowed only three hits and struck out 14. The junior fanned 11 through the first five frames.

Norfolk's season ends at 28-16.

Millard South (23-11) eliminated Papillion-La Vista South (14-18) 16-8 in six innings.

