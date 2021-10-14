Class A state softball: Gas up the buses, Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln East are set to play on the final day

East trailed 4-1 after four innings and got a run back in the fifth.

Still seeking a spark with only four outs to work with, East got it from its district tournament hero. Senior Sydney McReynolds swatted a three-run homer to right field to give the Spartans a 5-4 lead.

It was McReynolds' second homer of the season. Her first was a walk-off homer last week against Fremont in districts.

"I was kind of thinking about my other one (at districts) that happened, too, and I'm just like, 'This would be a great time to have another home run,' and then it happened," McReynolds said.

Rounding the bases, McReynolds was thinking, "We're going to win this game. This is our game."

Lincoln East is playing on the final day of the state softball tournament for the first time since finishing state runner-up in 2006.

For East to win a state title, it will need to win three games in one day again, but the Spartans on Thursday showed it can be done.

"I can't tell you proud I am," East coach Lance Kingery said. "There are no words in the dictionary to tell you how proud I am of these kids so far.

"I just think they totally believed they could play with anybody."