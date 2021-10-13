Class A state softball: Fritz's hot finish to regular season reaches new heights as Southwest wins two on Day 1

Southwest won its first two games at state for the first time since 2009. The Silver Hawks won a state title in 2018, but did so while working through the losers’ bracket after losing the opening game to Millard West.

“It’s exactly where we want to be,” Watt said. “We had the right mentality and we’re just focused (on) trying to move on. It’s win and move on, and we did that twice today.”

Gretna responds

Top-ranked Gretna was stunned less than a week ago when it lost two games to Papillion-La Vista South in districts, forcing the Dragons to reach state via the wild card.

The Dragons (29-5) welcomed a fresh start Wednesday, though they had to fight for it. They rallied for a 5-4 win against surging Papillion-La Vista to cap a 2-0 day. Earlier, the Dragons pulled away for a 10-2 win against No. 9 Norfolk after leading 3-2 in the sixth inning.

Gretna coach Bill Heard was happy how his team bounced back.

“That was very little of me,” Heard said. “The seniors talked Monday. I told our coaches how good I felt about our team at that point. They really care.