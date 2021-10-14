Class A state softball: Divis helps lead Southwest into state championship game

HASTINGS — Lincoln Southwest will be playing for a state championship Friday.

The second-ranked Silver Hawks had the bats working in an 8-0, five-inning win against top-ranked Gretna in a Class A state tournament winners' bracket game Thursday at Bill Smith Complex.

Senior catcher Madison Divis had four hits, including a game-ending three-run blast to right that just stayed fair.

Southwest will play in Friday's 2 p.m. final.

No. 3 Lincoln East went back to what it did best to stay alive.

The Spartans hit three home runs and got a superb pitching performance from junior Jordan Bussey in an 8-2 victory against No. 9 Norfolk in an elimination game Thursday morning at Bill Smith Complex.

They followed with a 9-7 victory against No. 7 Millard North, and will get a rematch with No. 5 Papillion-La Vista at 4:30 p.m. The winner will advance to Friday.

The Monarchs, who eliminated Millard South 6-2 on Thursday, defeated East (33-9) 14-4 in the opening round.

Against Norfolk, Morgan Adams homered for the 22nd time this season, and Sydney Walz and Madison Adams hit back-to-back blasts as the Spartans built an early 3-0 lead.