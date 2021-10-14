 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class A state softball: Divis helps lead Southwest into state championship game
0 Comments
STATE SOFTBALL

Class A state softball: Divis helps lead Southwest into state championship game

  • Updated
  • 0

HASTINGS — Lincoln Southwest will be playing for a state championship Friday.

The second-ranked Silver Hawks had the bats working in an 8-0, five-inning win against top-ranked Gretna in a Class A state tournament winners' bracket game Thursday at Bill Smith Complex.

Senior catcher Madison Divis had four hits, including a game-ending three-run blast to right that just stayed fair.

Southwest will play in Friday's 2 p.m. final.

No. 3 Lincoln East went back to what it did best to stay alive.

The Spartans hit three home runs and got a superb pitching performance from junior Jordan Bussey in an 8-2 victory against No. 9 Norfolk in an elimination game Thursday morning at Bill Smith Complex.

They followed with a 9-7 victory against No. 7 Millard North, and will get a rematch with No. 5 Papillion-La Vista at 4:30 p.m. The winner will advance to Friday.

The Monarchs, who eliminated Millard South 6-2 on Thursday, defeated East (33-9) 14-4 in the opening round.

Against Norfolk, Morgan Adams homered for the 22nd time this season, and Sydney Walz and Madison Adams hit back-to-back blasts as the Spartans built an early 3-0 lead.

That was more than enough for Bussey, who allowed only three hits and struck out 14. The junior fanned 11 through the first five frames.

Walz and Berkley Hatten each hit two-run homers in the first inning against Millard North. The game featured eight homers, including two from the Mustangs' Katherine Johnson.

Millard South (23-11) eliminated Papillion-La Vista South (14-18) 16-8 in six innings.

Check back later for updates to this story

High school softball logo

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Who will win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News