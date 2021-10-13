Class A state softball: Defending state champion Papio knocks off Lincoln East; Southwest holds off Papio South

HASTINGS — The defending state champion looks like it's more than ready to fend off the challengers.

No. 5 Papillion-La Vista scored 14 unanswered runs, including eight in the fifth inning, to roll past No. 3 Lincoln East 14-4 in the opening round of the Class A state softball tournament Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex.

The Monarchs, the two-time defending state champions, have won 11 straight games. They also extended their streak of first-round wins at state to 28.

Junior Haley Wilwerding homered twice and senior Alexandria Stoner knocked in five runs for Papio, which will play top-ranked Gretna at 4:30 p.m. The Dragons pulled away for a 10-2 win against No. 9 Norfolk.

Second-ranked Lincoln Southwest advanced with a 7-4 win against Papillion-La Vista South.

The Silver Hawks jumped to a 5-0 lead before the Titans got to within 5-4 in the sixth. LSW added insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth, including an RBI single from senior Madi Divis, who finished with three hits.

Southwest will play No. 7 Millard North at 4:30 p.m. The Mustangs rolled to a 12-0, three-inning win against No. 5 Millard South.

