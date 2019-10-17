{{featured_button_text}}

HASTINGS -- Grace Buffington shut down one of the state's top batting lineups in leading No. 4 Gretna to an 8-0 win against No. 6 Lincoln Southwest at the Class A state softball tournament at Bill Smith Complex.

The Dragons also hit three home runs, including a booming two-run shot from Husker recruit Billie Andrews in eliminating the Silver Hawks from the tournament.

Buffington, meanwhile, didn't allow a hit, keeping the Silver Hawk lineup off-balanced all game.

"She's crafty, she hits her spots, she changes speeds and does a great job overall," Southwest coach Mark Watt said.

Southwest (28-10) opened play in the elimination bracket with a 13-5 win against No. 7 Lincoln North Star (28-12) on Thursday morning.

For the second straight day, North Star jumped to a 5-0 lead on an opponent. The Navigators took a 5-0 advantage on Hanna Roth's two-run homer in the second inning, but Southwest stormed back.

The Silver Hawks scored seven runs in the bottom of the second inning, and it was capped by a two-run homer by junior Skylar Pieper.

Southwest, which took advantage of four North Star errors, scored five more runs in the fifth to end the game.

"It was a challenge for us, losing as much as we did from the previous season, I think went and accomplished going to state, which is an every-year expectation and battled hard here," Watt said. "I want them to be proud of what they've done, and those that returning, build on this."

