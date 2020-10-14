Class A state softball: Behind the long ball, North Platte intends on staying longer in Hastings

“She was working ahead, she was mixing her pitches,” Southwest coach Mark Watt said. “We know that her rise ball is really good and we swung at a few of them, but it wasn’t only her rise ball; she was in command today.”

It was North Platte’s first win in the Class A state tournament since 1999. The Bulldogs have gone back and forth between classes A and B.

Now comes the ultimate challenge. The Bulldogs will get a shot at No. 1 Papillion-La Vista, which beat its two foes Wednesday by a combined score of 24-0 to extend a state-record win streak to 70 games.

Barner expects his group to embrace the challenge.

“I mean, what can you ask for? They’re the No. 1 team in the nation,” he said. “If you’re going to be a softball player, let’s go and play, see how it goes. Just enjoy the moment, enjoy being here.”

Papillion-La Vista (34-0) opened its title defense with a 10-0 win against Papillion-La Vista South before racing past No. 2 Omaha Marian 14-0.

Southwest opened with a 12-11 win against No. 7 Bellevue East, rallying not once but twice. The Silver Hawks trailed 5-0 and 7-1, took an 8-7 lead in the sixth and then scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh.