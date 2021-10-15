Class A state softball: Behind offense, Lincoln Southwest wins 4th state championship

HASTINGS — No. 2 Lincoln Southwest captured its fourth state championship with a 16-7 win against No. 3 Lincoln East in the Class A softball final at Bill Smith Complex on Friday.

The Silver Hawks scored a lot of runs during the season, and they didn't slow down Friday, cranking out 16 runs on 14 hits. They trailed 5-1 after the first inning before responding with six runs in the second.

Ashley Smetter had three hits and Madison Divis drove in six runs.

East got to the final with a 10-3 victory against top-ranked Gretna earlier in the day.

Gretna's season ended at 29-7.

Check back later for updates to this story.

