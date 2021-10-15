Class A state softball: Behind offense, Lincoln Southwest wins 4th state championship

HASTINGS — No. 2 Lincoln Southwest captured its fourth state championship with a 16-7 win against No. 3 Lincoln East in the Class A softball final at Bill Smith Complex on Friday.
The Silver Hawks scored a lot of runs during the season, and they didn't slow down Friday, cranking out 16 runs on 14 hits. They trailed 5-1 after the first inning before responding with six runs in the second.
Ashley Smetter had three hits and Madison Divis drove in six runs.
East got to the final with a 10-3 victory against top-ranked Gretna earlier in the day.
Gretna's season ended at 29-7.
Photos: All of the sights from Hastings on Day 1 of the state softball tournament
Lincoln Southwest's Bailey Selvage (17) pitches in the third inning of a Class A state softball game against Millard North on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Bill Smith Complex.
Millard North teammates greet Desi Cuevas (5) at home plate after Cuevas' home run in the third inning of a Class A state softball game against Lincoln Southwest on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Bill Smith Complex.
Lincoln Southwest's Ashley Smetter (6) and pitcher Bailey Selvage count off outs in the seventh inning of a Class A state softball game against Millard North on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Bill Smith Complex.
Millard North catcher Maci Riedl (11) can't catch a foul ball in the fifth inning of a Class A state softball game against Lincoln Southwest on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Bill Smith Complex.
Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams (15) and Anna Reiling cheer after scoring two runs in the sixth inning of a Class A state softball game against Millard North on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Bill Smith Complex.
Lincoln Southwest's Mackenzie Mlnarik catches a fly ball for an out in the sixth inning of a Class A state softball game against Millard North on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Bill Smith Complex.
Lincoln Southwest's Taylor Fritz (left) congratulates pitcher Bailey Selvage after the team's 5-3 win in a Class A state softball game against Millard North on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams (15) and Anna Reiling cheer after scoring two runs in the sixth inning of a Class A state softball game against Millard North on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Lincoln Southwest's Ashley Smetter makes a throw to first for an out in the sixth inning of a Class A state softball game against Millard North on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Bill Smith Complex.
Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams (15) is safe at first after a high throw to Millard North's Katherine Johnson in the sixth inning of a Class A state softball game against Millard North on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Bill Smith Complex.
Lincoln Southwest's Anna Reiling steals second in the sixth inning of a Class A state softball game against Millard North on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Bill Smith Complex.
Malcolm's Alyssa Fortik (30) catches a fly ball for an out in the first inning of a Class C state softball game against Yutan/Mead on Wednesday in Hastings.
Malcolm's Alanea Babb (9), Alyssa Fortik (30) and Cora Schweitzer celebrate in the first inning of a Class C state softball game against Yutan/Mead on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Yutan/Mead's Laycee Josoff (23) makes a throw to first in the first inning of a Class C state softball game Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Malcolm's Alyssa Fortik (30) congratulates teammate Kiana Dostal after Dostal scored a run in the second inning of a Class C state softball game against Yutan/Mead on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Malcolm's Cora Schweitzer slides safe into home to score in the second inning of a Class C state softball game against Yutan/Mead on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Malcolm's Alanea Babb makes a throw to first base for an out in the second inning of a Class C state softball game against Yutan/Mead on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Malcolm's Alanea Babb (9) slides safe into second base after a late throw to Yutan/Mead's Laycee Josoff in the first inning of a Class C state softball game on Wednesday at Bill Smith Softball Complex.
Malcolm's Alanea Babb gets a high five from co-head coach Travis Meyer as she heads for home plate in the third inning of a Class C state softball game against Yutan/Mead on Wednesday at Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.
Malcolm's Abbi Arroyo pitches in a Class C state softball game against Yutan/Mead on Wednesday at Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.
Malcolm's Alanea Babb and Alyssa Fortik celebrate the team's 13-1 win of a Class C state softball game against Yutan/Mead on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Malcolm's Jaiden Helms (10) slides safe into second base after a late throw to Yutan/Mead's Ella Watts in the first inning of a Class C state softball game on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Bishop Neumann's Logan Sylliaasen takes third base in the fourth inning of a Class C state softball game against Cozad on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Bishop Neumann catcher Hattie Bohac celebrates the team's 9-1 win in a Class C state softball game against Cozad on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Bishop Neumann's Macy Sabatka pitches in the third inning of a Class C state softball game against Cozad on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Bishop Neumann's Mary Chvatal bats in the third inning of a Class C state softball game against Cozad on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Cozad's Taylor Howell (left) attempts to catch a fly ball in the third inning of a Class C state softball game against Bishop Neumann on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Bishop Neumann pitcher Macy Sabatka celebrates the team's 9-1 win in a Class C state softball game against Cozad on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Bishop Neumann's Mary Chvatal (23) is greeted at home by teammate Avery Mayberry after scoring a run in the third inning of a Class C state softball game against Cozad on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Hastings' Kaitlyn Laux fields a ground ball in the sixth inning of a Class B state softball game against Wahoo on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Wahoo's Tabitha Cooney fields a ball in the sixth inning of a Class B state softball game against Hastings on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Wahoo's Autumn Iversen (6) and Sidney Smart celebrate an out in the sixth inning of a Class B state softball game against Hastings on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Wahoo's Autumn Iversen tags out Hastings' Mckinsey Long (8) in the third inning of a Class B state softball game against Hastings on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Wahoo's Autumn Iversen bats in the sixth inning of a Class B state softball game against Hastings on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Hastings teammates meet with head coach Ashley Speak during the sixth inning of a Class B state softball game against Wahoo on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
Wahoo's Autumn Iversen pitches in a Class B state softball game against Hastings on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
