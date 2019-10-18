Papillion-La Vista pitcher Jordyn Bahl (top center, eyes closed) is mobbed by her teammates after the final out of the game against Elkhorn during the Class A state softball finals at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings on Friday.
Elkhorn's Jaycee Schutt (26) gets tagged out in a run-down by Papillion-La Vista's Maggie Vasa (12) as teammate Mikayla Jarecki (top) looks on for the final out of the game during the Class A state softball finals at Bill Smith Complex on Friday.
Papillion-La Vista pitcher Jordyn Bahl (top center, eyes closed) is mobbed by her teammates after the final out of the game against Elkhorn during the Class A state softball finals at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings on Friday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Papillion-La Vista's Jordyn Bahl pitches against Elkhorn during the Class A state softball finals Friday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Elkhorn's Jaycee Schutt (26) gets tagged out in a run-down by Papillion-La Vista's Maggie Vasa (12) as teammate Mikayla Jarecki (top) looks on for the final out of the game during the Class A state softball finals at Bill Smith Complex on Friday.
HASTINGS -- Papillion-La Vista won its 15th state softball championship Friday.
But none like this.
The top-ranked Monarchs washed away the sting of last year’s losses in the state final, stormed through the field this week at Bill Smith Complex and became the first Class A team to finish a season unbeaten.
With junior pitching star Jordyn Bahl leading the way, Papillion-La Vista (36-0) capped a historic season with a 15-2, six-inning win against No. 3 Elkhorn in the final.
Mission accomplished for a laser-focused Monarchs team.
“It’s almost hard to find something that you can do that hasn’t been done, so it’s kind of cool that way,” Papio coach Todd Petersen said of the perfect season. “We never truly talk about that. There is that pressure of that, but I think they kind of dealt with it.”
Papillion-La Vista entered Friday’s final day just like it did last year at 34-0. But the Monarchs were stunned by Lincoln Southwest in back-to-back games, and the Monarchs took home the runner-up trophy.
The difference this year?
“Just a different level of hungry,” said Bahl, who threw three no-hitters in the state tournament, and pitched Papio to victory Friday. “You think you’re hungry but then you don’t know hungry you are until after last year.”
The Monarchs took it up a notch in Hastings, outscoring their first three opponents 28-0 and ending each of those games by mercy rule.
They jumped to a 7-0 lead against Elkhorn in the final, which included a two-run homer from junior Kaylee Wagner, RBI hits from Bahl and Brooke Dumont and a 15-pitch at-bat by Dumont that resulted in a walk.
Bahl, who was 3-for-3 on no-hitters entering the final, was no-hitting Elkhorn until the fifth inning when Sydney Palmer singled to center field. The Antlers loaded the bases and plated two runs to pull within 7-2, but the Monarchs answered with eight runs in the top of the sixth. The barrage of runs included a three-run homer by junior Maggie Vasa, and a two-run hit by senior Abigail Wolfe.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Like they did all year, Papio responded to Elkhorn’s two runs with power, strong at-bats and speed on the basepaths.
“We kind of decided that last year we’re never going to let that happen again, and this year we were focused more on being more intense and after every pitch, more aggressive on the bases, and that’s what we did,” said Dumont. “We worked on it every single day in practice and it showed on the field.”
Bahl, who had three hits and a homer Friday, put the finishing touches on one of the most dominating seasons in state history by striking out 11 and limiting Elkhorn to four hits. She entered the state tournament with a 0.06 earned-run average and finished 27-0 in the circle.
Petersen’s description of Bahl’s play: “Amazing.”
“I don’t know how you can find anything that’s been that good, at least not in recent times,” he said. “No disrespect to the Peaches James and the girls like that, but I think that she’s in that class without a doubt.
“Everyone should come watch her. She’s got another year and I think it’s just amazing what she’s done.”
Elkhorn (30-5) reached the Class A final with a 6-0 win against No. 4 Gretna (27-9) earlier in the day.
Antlers coach Al Schutte said he was happy with how his team battled against Bahl.
Elkhorn, the 2018 Class B state champion, reached the state final in its first season in Class A.
“The thing we told out there when we were warming (was) we can make history at Elkhorn High School -- the first Class A champion or the runner-up ever at our school,” Schutte said. “I think they bought into that and they wanted to do that today.”