Class A state softball: Bats carry East and Southeast into next round in Hastings; Ewoldt hits No. 63

HASTINGS — Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast are not ready to go home.
The Spartans and Knights each rolled to victories in elimination games Thursday morning to stay alive in the Class A state softball tournament at Bill Smith Softball Complex.
No. 3 East beat No. 5 Papillion-La Vista South 9-1 in five innings, and No. 8 Lincoln Southeast beat No. 7 Bellevue East 12-2 in four innings.
A day after being limited to one hit in a loss to Omaha Marian, Lincoln East woke up offensively. The Spartans had six extra-base hits against the Titans, including homers from Campbell Petrick, Zoie Armstrong, Whitnee Curry and Kyndal Colon.
East will play No. 4 Lincoln Southwest at 2 p.m. in an elimination game.
Southeast pounded 13 hits against Bellevue East. Rylan Ewoldt went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run. It was Ewoldt's 63rd career homer, which ties the all-class record.
The Knights will play Omaha Marian at 2 p.m. It will be the first meeting this season between the two schools.
State softball, 10.14
Crete's Mackenzie Steuer (27) pitches in a Class B state softball first-round game Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Seward first baseman Lauryn Parra (30) catches the ball but allows Northwest's Rebecca Mader onto first in the sixth inning of a Class B state softball first-round game Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Seward's Dalaney Anderson (10) signals teammates from second base during a Class B state softball first-round game Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Seward pitcher Sydney Parra makes a throw to first for an out in the third inning of a Class B state softball first-round game Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Seward's Sydney Parra pitches in the third inning of a Class B state softball first-round game Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Norris' Alexis Wiggins (2) pitches in the second inning of a Class B state softball first-round game Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Norris' Alexis Bishoff (1) gives a thumbs up to teammate Delaney White (25) after hitting a home run in the second inning of a Class B state softball first-round game Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Fans in the outfield find themselves in the action during a Norris home run in the second inning of a Class B state softball first-round game Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
GICC's Kiernan Paulk (5) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the second inning of a Class B state softball first-round game Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Norris' Alexis Wiggins (2) is greeted at home by teammates Taylor McMurray (15) and Taylon Diederichs (16) after hitting a home run in the first inning of a Class B state softball first-round game Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Fans watch from the outfield as Norris prepares to take on GICC in a Class B state softball first-round game Wednesday at Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Norris' Maddy Collier (9) tries to tag GICC's Avery O'Boyle in the first inning of a Class B state softball first-round game Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Norris' Alexis Wiggins (2) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning of a Class B state softball first-round game Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Norris outfielder Taylor McMurray (15) fields a ball in the first inning of a Class B state softball first-round game Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Bellevue East teammates Liana McMurtry (from left), Ati Rodriguez and Reese Floro celebrate an early lead against Lincoln Southwest in the first inning of a Class A state softball first-round game Wednesday at Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Lincoln East's Campbell Petrick pitches against Omaha Marian during a Class A state tournament game Wednesday at Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Lincoln Southwest's Ashley Smetter slides in safely under Bellevue East's Liv Holtz in the first inning of a Class A first-round game at the state softball tournament Wednesday in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Lincoln Southeast third baseman Bo Bollen (23) reaches for a ground ball in the third inning against North Platte in a Class A first-round game at the state tournament Wednesday in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Omaha Marian's Rylinn Groff snags a ground ball hit by Lincoln East during a first-round game at the Class A state tournament Wednesday at Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
North Platte teammates celebrate a win against Lincoln Southeast during the Class A state tournament Wednesday at Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Bellevue East teammates celebrate a home run by Sami Reding (8) in the first inning of a Class A first-round game against Lincoln Southwest at the state tournament Wednesday at Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Lincoln Southwest shortstop Emma Hain bobbles a ground ball in the first inning of a Class A state softball game against Bellevue East on Wednesday in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Lincoln Southeast third baseman Bo Bollen (left) and shortstop Rylan Ewoldt (10) try to snag a ground ball in the third inning against North Platte during the opening day of the Class A state softball tournament Wednesday at Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
North Platte's Tatum Montelongo pitches against Lincoln Southeast during a first-round game at the Class A state tournament Wecdnesday at Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Lincoln Southeast's Karis Gifford tags out North Platte's Kaitlyn Aden in the sixth inning of a Class A first-round game at the state tournament Wednesday in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Lincoln Southwest players cheer teammate Skylar Pieper (not pictured) after her hit drove in the winning run against against Bellevue East in a Class A first-round game at the state softball tournament Wednesday in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Lincoln Southeast coach Toni Closner gives instructions to the team in the sixth inning of a Class A state tournament game against North Platte on Wednesday at Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Lincoln Southeast catcher Mo Baxter snags a foul ball hit by North Platte in the fourth inning of an opening-round game at the Class A state softball tournament Wednesday in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Lincoln Southwest Skylar Pieper (top right) is mobbed by her teammates after her game-winning hit Wednesday during a Class A state softball first-round game against Bellevue East at Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Lincoln East first baseman Morgan Adams (4) reaches for a throw as Omaha Marian's Emma Humpal closes in during a Class A state softball first round game Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Omaha Marian's Alyssa Cathcart (2) is tagged out by Lincoln East's Whitnee Curry (42) during a Class A state softball first round game Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Lincoln Southeast's Reagan Kjeldgaard pitches in the sixth inning of a Class A state first-round game against North Platte on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Lincoln East teammates meet between innings of a Class A state softball first round game against Omaha Marian on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Omaha Marian's Rylinn Groff makes a throw to first for an out against Lincoln East during a Class A state softball first round game Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Bellevue East's Liv Holtz (21) and Liana McMurtry (41) tangle up while fielding a ground ball in the first inning of a Class A state softball first-round game against Lincoln Southwest on Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Bellevue East's Jill Mengel (30) catches a fly ball for an out in the second inning of a Class A state softball first round game Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Lincoln Southwest teammates celebrate a win of a Class A state softball first round game against Bellevue East on Wednesday at Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Northwest's Ava Laurent (13) pitches during a Class B state softball first-round game Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Northwest's Madison Cushing and Ahdriana Medrano (15) collide but make the catch for an out in the seventh inning of a Class B state softball first-round game Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Seward teammates wait to congratulate teammate Grace Hamling on a home run in the seventh inning of a Class B state softball first-round game Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Hastings teammates Delaney Mullen (14) and Samantha Schmidt (7) cheer on teammate Kaelan Schultz (9) after her home run in the fourth inning of a Class B state softball first-round game Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Hastings' Sophie Cerveny catches a fly ball for an out in a Class B state softball first-round game Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Crete's Kaitlyn Wendt catches a fly ball for an out in a Class B state softball first-round game Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
State softball, 10.14
Crete's Lauren Maly fields a ground ball in a Class B state softball first-round game Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Clark Grell
