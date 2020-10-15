Class A state softball: Bats carry East and Southeast into next round in Hastings; Ewoldt hits No. 63

HASTINGS — Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast are not ready to go home.

The Spartans and Knights each rolled to victories in elimination games Thursday morning to stay alive in the Class A state softball tournament at Bill Smith Softball Complex.

No. 3 East beat No. 5 Papillion-La Vista South 9-1 in five innings, and No. 8 Lincoln Southeast beat No. 7 Bellevue East 12-2 in four innings.

A day after being limited to one hit in a loss to Omaha Marian, Lincoln East woke up offensively. The Spartans had six extra-base hits against the Titans, including homers from Campbell Petrick, Zoie Armstrong, Whitnee Curry and Kyndal Colon.

East will play No. 4 Lincoln Southwest at 2 p.m. in an elimination game.

Southeast pounded 13 hits against Bellevue East. Rylan Ewoldt went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run. It was Ewoldt's 63rd career homer, which ties the all-class record.

The Knights will play Omaha Marian at 2 p.m. It will be the first meeting this season between the two schools.

