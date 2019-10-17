HASTINGS -- Jordyn Bahl and her Papillion-La Vista teammates are on a mission.
The top-ranked Monarchs have outscored their three state opponents 28-0, and Bahl, the state’s top pitcher, has yet to allow a hit this tournament.
Bahl’s latest gem came Thursday night. The hard-throwing junior struck out 11 in the Monarchs’ 8-0, five-inning win against No. 3 Elkhorn, advancing Papio to Friday’s 2 p.m. final in the Class A state tournament.
“Everyone’s been playing really great,” said Bahl, an Oklahoma recruit. “We’ve been getting really good team wins, so we've just been focused on one game at a time, basically treating the tournament as a war where there’s several little battles. Each game is another battle.”
The Monarchs (35-0) will await the winner of Gretna-Elkhorn (the 11:30 a.m. game Friday). The winner of that game will see a fresh Bahl (she has only pitched 13 innings in Hastings) and a fast and powerful lineup.
For the second straight year, Papio will enter the Class A final undefeated. But the Monarchs want to reverse last year’s finish -- two losses to Lincoln Southwest on the final day.
“We’re trying to stay somewhat loose, but play our game and not worry about so much the opponent as we are ourselves, making sure we’re ready,” Papillion-La Vista coach Todd Petersen said. “I think they are. They’re looking at that, they’re making sure they’re prepared for each game. It’s not that I don’t think we did that last year ... but that’s all you can control, is what you do yourself.”
The Monarchs plated two runs in the second, four in the third and ended the Elkhorn game on freshman Haley Wilwerding’s two-run single to right field.
Papio won their first two games of the tournament in four innings each.
Elkhorn (29-4) will look to rebound Friday morning. The Antlers had a scare in the third inning when senior pitcher Syd Nuismer was struck in the abdomen by a line drive. The Omaha recruit recovered to throw the ball to first in an attempt to pick off a runner, but was then on the ground and attended to by the staff. She shook it off and remained in the game, and Elkhorn coach Allen Schutte said she was going to be OK.
No. 4 Gretna survived a wild game against No. 8 Millard West (22-13), which upset No. 2 Omaha Marian earlier in the day. The Dragons took a 10-0 lead against the Wildcats, but Millard West scored the game’s next 11 runs.
"I was awfully proud of our grit," Gretna coach Bill Heard said. "When you lose a 10-run lead, it's really easy to roll over and die, and we didn't. We stayed in the fight, they cared a lot about it."
Gretna (27-9) rallied behind a three-run homer from Jayden Haley in the sixth inning and Dragons held on 16-13.
Grace Buffington shut down one of the state's top batting lineups in leading Gretna to an 8-0 win against No. 6 Lincoln Southwest earlier in the day.
The Dragons also hit three home runs, including a booming two-run shot from Husker recruit Billie Andrews in eliminating the Silver Hawks from the tournament.
Buffington, meanwhile, didn't allow a hit, keeping the Silver Hawk lineup off-balanced all game.
"She's crafty, she hits her spots, she changes speeds and does a great job overall," Southwest coach Mark Watt said.
Southwest (28-10) opened play in the elimination bracket with a 13-5 win against No. 7 Lincoln North Star (28-12) on Thursday morning.
Southwest, which took advantage of four North Star errors, scored seven runs in the second inning and five more runs in the fifth to end the game.
"It was a challenge for us, losing as much as we did from the previous season, I think went and accomplished going to state, which is an every-year expectation and battled hard here," Watt said. "I want them to be proud of what they've done, and those that are returning, build on this."