Class A state softball: A season of growth — and no panic button — leads to a 4th state title for Lincoln Southwest

"They know that they can come back," he said. "They have battled time and time and time again, so it was too early for the big speech. I just let them battle and they came right back."

Southwest, which had 14 hits, scored five more runs in the fourth, and the icing on the cake came in the seventh on back-to-back homers from seniors Madison Divis, who drove in six, and Fritz.

"You just can't take a breath, really," East coach Lance Kingery said. "They're so deep, one through nine, every one of those kids can swing it, they've got good speed.

"It's not like we made a bunch of mistakes. They just flat-out came out and hit."

The Silver Hawks also received a boost from sophomore pitcher Alexis Bradley, who entered the game in the bottom of the first. Bradley pitched the final 6 2/3 innings and struck out six while limiting a powerful East lineup to two hits and one earned run.

"It was definitely nerve-wracking at first, it's the state championship, and it's my first time ... but it's awesome having my teammates, them being there for me and that just helps with the nerves a lot," Bradley said.