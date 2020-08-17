Class A softball preview: Players, teams and storylines to watch in 2020

Chasing the Monarchs: Papillion-La Vista will be the favorite in Class A. The Monarchs have the nation's top pitcher in the class of 2021 to go along with a lineup that is loaded with big bats and speed. Bahl doesn't have to do it all in the circle, either. Senior Bailee Lampman (9-0 0.96 ERA last year) gives the team another strong arm. The pieces are in place for another memorable run.

A different picture: Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Omaha Public Schools announced it will not participate in fall sports during the first quarter, so Class A is currently at 24 teams. It's unlikely any changes will be made to the district format at this point, so we'll be looking at some three-team district brackets.

Watch the power show: Billie Andrews (Gretna) and Abbie Squier (Lincoln Southwest) are now at Nebraska, but there is no shortage of power hitters in Class A. Somewhat overshadowed by her dominant pitching was Jordyn Bahl's 22 homers from a year ago. Southwest's Emma Hain and Skylar Pieper combined for 30 homers as juniors, and Lincoln Southeast's Rylan Ewoldt is 10 homers away from tying the all-class career record of 61.

4 notable tournaments

(Not counting conference tournaments)