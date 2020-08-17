Class A softball preview: Players, teams and storylines to watch in 2020

This year's high school softball season has no shortage of great players, teams and storylines. Let's dive into Class A on Monday, Class B on Tuesday and Class C on Wednesday.
Players to watch
Jordyn Bahl, Papillion-La Vista, sr.: If summer ball was any indication, the Oklahoma recruit, and the nation's No. 1 prospect, is ready to add to last year's stellar numbers (27-0, 0.15 ERA, 299 strikeouts, .581 BA, 22 homers).
Grace Buffington, Gretna, sr.: A three-year starter, Buffington is as steady as they come in the circle. She no-hit Lincoln Southwest at state last year.
Brooke Dumont, Papillion-La Vista, sr.: The three-time Super-State catcher and South Dakota State recruit hit .487 with seven homers, 10 doubles in 2019.
Rylan Ewoldt, Lincoln Southeast, sr.: With 51 career homers, the Boise State recruit is one of the top power hitters in the state.
Ensley, Frame, Gretna, jr.: The Super-State second-team infielder is a three-year starter for the Dragons.
Maddia Groff, Omaha Marian, so.: She emerged as one of the state's top young players last year, finishing with a 14-4 record and 2.01 ERA; also a threat offensively.
Emma Hain, Lincoln Southwest, sr.: One of the state's top gloves, the Omaha recruit improved greatly at the plate last year, hitting .473 with 15 homers and 13 doubles.
Kacie Hoffmann, Elkhorn South, sr.: The Arkansas recruit hit .440 with 45 RBIs a year ago and is a standout defender in the outfield.
Mia Jarecki, Papillion-La Vista, sr.: The Super-State infielder and South Dakota State recruit is one of the state's top hitters (.533, 57 hits in 2019).
Skylar Pieper, Lincoln Southwest, jr.: Along with Hain, Pieper will help boost the top of Southwest's lineup after hitting .464 with 15 homers last year.
Ava Rongisch, Millard West, jr.: One of the top uncommitted players in the state, the outfielder sets the tone atop the Wildcat lineup.
Lyndsey Roth, Lincoln North Star, jr.: The Super-Stater is a standout catcher, but has the athleticism to play in the outfield, too; hit .566 last year.
Kaydence Skiles, Omaha Marian, sr.: One of the state's top catchers, Skiles hit .449 with a team-best 33 RBIs in 2019.
Maggie Vasa, Papillion-La Vista, sr.: The Super-State shortstop and Iowa recruit transitioned well to Class A last year, hitting .466 with 27 RBIs.
Tatum Villotta, Omaha Marian, sr.: The South Dakota recruit didn't commit an error at third base last year while earning Super-State first-team honors.
4 teams with a lot of experience
Papillion-La Vista (10 returning starters): After making history last year — first Class A team to go unbeaten (36-0) — the defending state champion returns most of its lineup. Jordyn Bahl, Brooke Dumont and Mia Jarecki have started since they were freshmen, and the supporting cast is formidable, too.
Omaha Marian (7): The Crusaders return a strong nucleus led by Tatum Villotta (3B) and Abby Russell (SS), who make up arguably the state's best defensive left side. Pitcher Maddia Groff flourished as a freshman.
Millard West (7): The Wildcats are a young team, but gained a lot of experience with last year's strong finish. Junior outfielder Ava Rongisch and junior infielder Bella Bacon are rising stars, and senior pitcher Jayda Van Ackeren has improved.
Lincoln Southwest (7): The Silver Hawks must replace three-time Super-State Abbie Squier, which won't be easy. But the lineup still has a lot of punch, and transfers Madison Divis and Reece Sullivan should help bolster some spots.
3 storylines to watch
Chasing the Monarchs: Papillion-La Vista will be the favorite in Class A. The Monarchs have the nation's top pitcher in the class of 2021 to go along with a lineup that is loaded with big bats and speed. Bahl doesn't have to do it all in the circle, either. Senior Bailee Lampman (9-0 0.96 ERA last year) gives the team another strong arm. The pieces are in place for another memorable run.
A different picture: Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Omaha Public Schools announced it will not participate in fall sports during the first quarter, so Class A is currently at 24 teams. It's unlikely any changes will be made to the district format at this point, so we'll be looking at some three-team district brackets.
Watch the power show: Billie Andrews (Gretna) and Abbie Squier (Lincoln Southwest) are now at Nebraska, but there is no shortage of power hitters in Class A. Somewhat overshadowed by her dominant pitching was Jordyn Bahl's 22 homers from a year ago. Southwest's Emma Hain and Skylar Pieper combined for 30 homers as juniors, and Lincoln Southeast's Rylan Ewoldt is 10 homers away from tying the all-class career record of 61.
4 notable tournaments
(Not counting conference tournaments)
Bellevue East Tournament (Aug. 21-22): Notable teams — Bellevue East, Elkhorn, Elkhorn South, Gretna, Lincoln East, Lincoln North Star, Millard North, Millard West, Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-La Vista South.
Omaha Marian Invitational (Aug. 28-29): Notable teams — Millard North, Millard South, Millard West, Omaha Marian, Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-La Vista South.
Papillion-LV South Invitational (Sept. 4-5): Notable teams — Bellevue East, Gretna, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Skutt, Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-La Vista South.
Monarch Invitational (Sept. 18-19): Notable teams — Bellevue East, Gretna, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, Millard North, Millard South, Millard West, Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-La Vista South.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
