Class A softball: Omaha Marian stuns Gretna with play at the plate to win title

HASTINGS — Maddia Groff touched home plate and didn't know what to think before she was surrounded by her Omaha Marian teammates.

The Crusaders walked off Class A No. 1 Gretna 4-3 for No. 2 Omaha Marian's first state title since 2015 Friday in the Class A softball championship at the Bill Smith Complex.

Groff rounded third base and fell before being caught in a pickle between home and third. After a play at the plate and a dropped ball, the Marian senior rolled over and touched home plate just in case.

“I fell on second (base), too,” Groff said. “I just didn't really know what happened. I didn't know if (the ump) called obstruction, or she dropped it. I just looked up and he hadn't made a call so I just touched it (home plate). My teammates came rushing out and I knew it.

“I just couldn't believe it. I saw it out of the corner of my eye that she threw the ball away. I'm going for it. I knew that right away.”

But it was Rylinn Groff that gave the Crusaders a chance in the bottom of the seventh to set up the play Omaha Marian (34-2) will remember for years.

Trailing 3-1, Rylinn Groff hit a two-run homer to tie the game 3-3. Maddia Groff was hit by a pitch on the very next at-bat.

“That was my favorite thing,” Maddia Groff said. “Rylinn's home run. Rylinn doesn't get the credit she deserves. She has caught every single game for us this season and has been solid behind the plate and at the plate. She's an amazing player, sister and deserves all the credit there. She's amazing.”

Gretna (37-2), needing to defeat the Crusaders twice after Omaha Marian handed the Dragons their first loss of the season Thursday, took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning Friday.

The Crusaders tied it up in the bottom of the fourth with a Payton Kincaid solo blast. Gretna then regained a 3-1 lead with a Faith Mills two-run blast in the sixth before Rylinn Groff's big hit for Omaha Marian.

“It was awesome,” Rylinn Groff said. “It was a team win. We were there for each other and just sticking with it. I'm just proud of each member of our team and playing until the end.”

Marian head coach Chad Perkins talked right away to his Marian squad to be ready in the late innings.

“What a way for Rylinn to end her high school career with that game-tying home run and then Maddia making that play at home there,” Perkins said. “She stumbled and she does what she always does — come through. It was a good team effort up and down the lineup.”

Gretna came back to face Marian after defeating Papillion-La Vista 4-0 Friday morning.

The Crusaders and Dragons combined for 68 wins and four losses, with both teams defeating each other twice.