Class A softball: Omaha Marian stuns Gretna to win title

HASTINGS — Gretna entered the Class A state tournament with a 34-0 record and was ranked No. 1 in the state, and the nation.
Rylinn Groff smacked a game-tying home run in the seventh, and the Crusaders pushed in another run on an error to beat Gretna 4-3 in the Class A title game Friday in Hastings.
Omaha Marian also beat Gretna on Thursday night.
