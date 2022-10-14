 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class A softball: Omaha Marian stuns Gretna to win title

  Updated
HASTINGS — Gretna entered the Class A state tournament with a 34-0 record and was ranked No. 1 in the state, and the nation.

Enter Omaha Marian. 

Rylinn Groff smacked a game-tying home run in the seventh, and the Crusaders pushed in another run on an error to beat Gretna 4-3 in the Class A title game Friday in Hastings.

Omaha Marian also beat Gretna on Thursday night.

Check back for updates to this story.

