Class A softball: Marian hands Gretna first loss; East, Southwest eliminated

HASTINGS — Perfect no more.

No. 2 Omaha Marian gained an early lead and held on for a 2-1 win against No. 1 Gretna in a Class A state softball tournament game Thursday at Bill Smith Complex.

Gretna had not lost yet this season.

The Crusaders (32-2) only two losses came to the hands of the Dragons (36-1) in the regular season. Gretna defeated Marian 2-1 in the season opener and took the second contest 9-1 midway through the year.

“It's tough against (Gretna),” Marian head coach Chad Perkins said. “I think it helped to get on top, but our girls just had a calm about them this week. We've seen (Gretna) twice, we've seen some really good pitching this week. Even at districts. That prepares us for a pitcher like Alexis (Jensen). She's the real deal.”

Maddia Groff pitched against the Dragons earlier this season, this time getting the win after an eight-strikeout performance and allowing just three hits.

“We've just, playing as a team, really well,” Groff said. “Throughout the season we've been working really hard and it's just coming together at the right time right now. I'm just grateful to play with these girls.”

Groff induced an Anniston Trevarrow ground out for the final out and a sigh of relief after the Dragons put the tying run on base after a two-out error.

“We're not losing,” Groff chuckled. “I wanted it bad and my team did it for me. I'm really, really happy.”

Marian took a 1-0 lead on a Payton Kincaid double in the bottom of the first to put Gretna on its heels. But just like all season long, the Dragons answered the call with a run in the top of the third inning to tie the game 1-1 off a Brylee Rupiper RBI single.

Gretna and Marian combined for just nine hits, but it was Emma Humpal's lone hit that broke the tie in the second inning with a solo blast and the eventual game-winning run.

“It's bittersweet because I coach with (Gretna head coach) Bill (Heard) in the summer,” Perkins said. “They are such a good team, and it'd be nice to see them go undefeated, but if anyone's going to do it, I'm sure glad it was us.”

Jensen struck out 15 batters for the Dragons.

Gretna will face Papillion-La Vista Friday in an elimination game at 11:30 a.m. with the winner meeting Omaha Marian in the championship at 2 p.m.

City teams bow out

Lincoln East's potent, powerful lineup was on display, but even four home runs weren't enough to fend off Elkhorn South.

The Storm defeated the Spartans 9-7 in a Class A state softball elimination game Thursday.

Gabreyella Pace, Berkley Hatten, Madison Adams, Delaney Bell each homered but East couldn't withstand a late rally from Elkhorn South, which scored three runs in the fifth inning to erase a 5-3 deficit.

East coach Lance Kingery reflected on the season — and his group — after the game.

"They've been a blast," Kingery said. "Absolutely love them. We're going to miss our seniors next year but right now it's time to celebrate each other and the success they had."

The Storm also defeated Lincoln Southwest earlier in the day to knock the defending champions out of the bracket.

The No. 9 Silver Hawks rallied, but a six-run inning and six errors were too much to overcome in a 10-7 loss.

After taking a 3-1 lead in the first inning on hits from Taylor Korecky and Delaney Madson, the Silver Hawks allowed six runs in the second.

Taylor Coleman's two-run homer in the sixth pulled Southwest within 8-7, but that's as close as it got.

The Silver Hawks finish 27-14.

"Today was one of those days where the ball wasn't bouncing our way," Southwest coach Mitch Ohnoutka said. There were some odd plays that got us behind but we just kept fighting all the way to the end."