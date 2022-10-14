 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class A softball: Gretna bounces back from first loss to reach final

HASTINGS — Gretna shook off its first loss of the season with a 4-0 win against Papillion-La Vista in an elimination game Friday.

The Dragons, who entered the state tournament 34-0, fell to Omaha Marian 2-1 on Thursday.

On Friday, Gretna leaned on its ace pitcher Alexis Jensen, who pitched a complete game. She struck out 10 and allowed just two hits.

Jensen also hit a home run, as did teammate Anniston Trevarrow.

Gretna will play Marian at 2 p.m. Friday. Should the Dragons win, the teams will play a winner-take-all game immediately after.

