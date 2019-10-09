Lincoln East found its swing again.
Madison Divis and Morgan Adams each had three hits and three RBIs in helping lead Lincoln East to a 15-11 upset of No. 9 Omaha Burke in the A-3 district softball tournament Wednesday at Omaha Marian.
The 15-run outburst came after the Spartans had been struggling a little at the plate in recent weeks, coach Lance Kingery said.
"It seemed like once we got a little offense going, the confidence got back in place …," the East coach said. "Some things kind of fell into place and the next thing you know, you're up by a bunch."
East will play No. 2 Omaha Marian at 1 p.m. Thursday.
East trailed 4-1 before scoring five runs in the fourth inning. Kyndal Colon's two-run double gave the Spartans a 6-4 lead. East kept the foot on the gas, scoring three runs in the fifth and six in the sixth. Zoie Armstrong's solo homer ignited the sixth-inning burst.
The Spartans are one of the youngest teams in the state, and Kingery said he wanted the team to play loose and play free Wednesday.
"We're the three seed and we're not supposed to win this one, so let's go out and see if we can surprise some people," Kingery said.
The Spartans will aim to follow that mentality against the No. 2 Crusaders.
"We have nothing to lose," Kingery said. "We're playing on house money. We're just going to go play, play our game, play hard and try to play solid defense and make plays behind our pitchers."
A-5 at Millard South: Bellevue West had eight extra-base hits, and needed every one of them, in outlasting and eliminating Lincoln Southeast 13-10.
Southeast trailed 13-5 before making a late run. Junior Rylan Ewoldt had four hits, including a double and a triple, to lead the Knight offense.
Southeast (17-21) opened the day with a 4-3 loss to Kearney before bouncing back to beat Omaha Benson 15-0 in an elimination game. Jacey McKeon, Kendal Fenton and Estrella Uribe each had three RBIs against the Bunnies.
A-4 at Gretna: Lincoln Pius X saw its season come to a close in Gretna. The Thunderbolts opened the day with a 13-4 win against Lincoln High before losing to Gretna (13-8) and Norfolk (9-7).
Pius X's Matti Reiling had a double and three RBIs against the Links. Reiling had four RBIs against Norfolk.
Nebraska recruit Billie Andrews had three homers and seven RBIs in Gretna's win against the Bolts.
Norfolk ended Lincoln High's season with a 19-1 victory.