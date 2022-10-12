Class A softball: East's home run flurry leads to opening win; Southwest loses

The Lincoln East bats have changed a game in an instant all season long and Wednesday was no different.

Tied 5-5 with No. 4 Millard North in the opening round of the Class A state tournament in Hastings, No. 5 East (31-7) homered four times in the top of the fourth inning to take a commanding 11-5 lead and an eventual 12-8 victory at Bill Smith Complex.

Rhiannon Martin broke the tie with a 2-run blast, followed by solo home runs from Sydney Walz and Kooper Barnes.

But the East bats were not done. Addison Bliemeister continued the inning with a single and Gabby Pace added the Spartans' second two-run home run of the inning.

East opened the game with a 3-1 lead after an inning of play before Millard North rallied for four runs in the second that made it a 5-5 ballgame.

Martin and Barnes led East with three RBIs each, as the Spartans added four doubles in a 14-hit performance.

East will tangle with No. 1 ranked Gretna at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the winner's bracket.

Gretna 9, Papillion-La Vista South 0: The No. 1 Dragons (35-0) broke open a scoreless game through two innings behind a six-run outburst in the third. Gretna added three runs in the fourth inning. Faith Mills led the Dragons with a grand slam and four RBIs. Papillion-La Vista South (20-10) faces Millard North at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in an elimination game.

Omaha Marian 8, Lincoln Southwest 0: No. 2 Omaha Marian (30-2) stymied Lincoln Southwest (27-13) early by taking a 6-0 lead through three innings. Rylinn Groff led Marian with three hits, while Payton Kincaid added two hits and 2 RBIs. Southwest moves to the loser's bracket against Elkhorn South (25-9) at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Papillion-La Vista 6, Elkhorn South 5: No. 6 Papillion-La Vista (22-8) held off the Storm in the bottom of the seventh inning after No. 3 Elkhorn South scored four runs. Kamira Botos was able to throw out Tarisa Frans for the final out and avoid the comeback. Kennadi Borngrebe led Elkhorn South with three RBIs, while Botos and Amanda Gibilisco had two apiece for Papillion-La Vista. Papillion-La Vista faces Omaha Marian at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

