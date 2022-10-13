Class A softball: East, Southwest both eliminated

HASTINGS — No. 9 Lincoln Southwest rallied, but a six-run inning and six errors were too much to overcome in a 10-7 loss to No. 3 Elkhorn South on Thursday.

The loss eliminates the defending champion Silver Hawks from the Class A state tournament.

After taking a 3-1 lead in the first inning on hits from Taylor Korecky and Delaney Madson, the Silver Hawks allowed six runs in the second.

Taylor Coleman's two-run homer in the sixth pulled Southwest within 8-7, but that's as close as it got.

The Silver Hawks finish 27-14.

The Storm then topped Lincoln East 9-7 to eliminate the Spartans.

East hit four home runs — Gabreyella Pace, Berkley Hatten, Madison Adams, Delaney Bell — but couldn't withstand a late rally from Elkhorn South, which scored three runs in the fifth inning to erase a 5-3 deficit.

The Spartans end the season 31-9.

