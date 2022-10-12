Class A softball: East bashes home runs and achieves program first; LSW seeks rebound

Lincoln East has had some historical moments at the Class A state softball tournament over the years.

The No. 5 Spartans split a pair of games at the Bill Smith Complex on Wednesday, defeating No. 4 Millard North 12-8 before falling to top-ranked Gretna 11-1.

Lincoln's East victory against Millard North marked a program first.

Making their eighth tournament appearance, with runner-up finishes in 2006 and 2021, the Spartans' win early Wednesday was the first time East has opened the state tournament with a victory.

"In the history of our program we have never won a first game at state," Lincoln East coach Lance Kingery said. "That was huge.

"It's a pretty special feeling. We've been harping on just 'Enjoy the moment. Stay in the moment and enjoy the moment.' Not every kid gets to experience it and you never know if you're going to get back. We did a pretty good job of doing that."

Lincoln East overcame the opening-game bugaboo behind one swing of the bat.

Rhiannon Martin, who's homered in nine consecutive games for the Spartans, broke a 5-5 tie in the top of the fourth inning with a two-run blast.

On the next at-bat, Sydney Walz went deep. So did Kooper Barnes. Then Gabby Pace homered following an Addison Bliemeister single.

"It took a game that was tied, giving us a chance to elevate the lead," Kingery said. "(Millard North) hit a handful of them too, but the way the wind was blowing out, we knew that was a factor in the game. The fact we could put a couple of those together and a 4 or 5 spot, gave our pitcher a chance to just settle in."

East's opening victory changes its approach to the rest of the tournament.

The Spartans will face the winner of Thursday's first elimination game — Elkhorn South or Lincoln Southwest — at 2 p.m.

"Two teams have to play to get to us," Kingery said. "They have to throw their pitchers while we are able to save some arms."

Gretna made quick work of the Spartans in the winner's bracket game Wednesday night.

The Dragons scored five runs after the top of the first inning, and answered East's lone run with two in the second and four more in the fourth.

Gretna's Alexis Jensen allowed just one hit and struck out nine.

Lincoln Southwest looks to rebound

Defending Class A state champion and ninth-ranked Lincoln Southwest (27-13) lost to No. 2 Omaha Marian 8-0 in the first round.

Rylinn Groff led Marian with three hits, and Payton Kincaid added two hits and two RBIs.

The Silver Hawks have faced times like this before.

Southwest won the Heartland Athletic Conference against Lincoln East after being swept by the Spartans to end the regular season. The Silver Hawks also rebounded to win the A-6 district after suffering a loss.

"Same message we've had all year with it," Southwest coach Mitch Ohnoutka said. "We move on to tomorrow. We are definitely focused on the task (Thursday). One game at a time, one pitch at a time and one out at a time. ... We've got to go at it one step at a time."

Worth noting

Wind gusts up to 40 mph hit the area Wednesday, affecting play on all four fields at the Bill Smith Complex. Thursday's forecast calls for a slighter breeze, with winds still pushing 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.