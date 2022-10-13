Class A softball: Defending champ Southwest eliminated

HASTINGS — No. 9 Lincoln Southwest rallied, but a six-run inning and six errors were too much to overcome in a 10-7 loss to No. 3 Elkhorn South on Thursday.

The loss eliminates the defending champion Silver Hawks from the Class A state tournament.

After taking a 3-1 lead in the first inning on hits from Taylor Korecky and Delaney Madson, the Silver Hawks allowed six runs in the second.

Taylor Coleman's two-run homer in the sixth pulled Southwest within 8-7, but that's as close as it got.

The Silver Hawks finish 27-14. Elkhorn South (26-9) advances to take on Lincoln East at 2 p.m.

In the other Class A elimination game, No. 4 Millard North scored twice in the seventh inning to top No. 6 Papillion-La Vista South 14-13.

Hayden Nelson walked with the bases loaded to push across the winning run.

The Mustangs (24-9) will play Papillion-La Vista at 2 p.m.

