Class A district softball scores, 10/8

Softball
CLASS A DISTRICTS
(Double-elimination; x-eliminated)
A-1 at La Vista City Park
Elkhorn South vs. Gretna, 3
Papillion-La Vista vs. Elkhorn South/Gretna winner, 5, (second game to follow, if necessary).
A-2 at Doris Bair Complex
Millard North 7, x-Millard West 3
Lincoln Southwest vs. Millard North, 3 (second game to follow, if necessary).
A-3 at Omaha Marian
Kearney vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 2
Omaha Marian vs. Kearney/Papillion-La Vista South winner, 4 (second game to follow if necessary).
A-4 at North Platte
Bellevue East 10, x-Fremont 0
North Platte vs. Bellevue East, 2 (second game to follow, if necessary).
A-5 at Doris Bair Complex
Millard South 6, x-Norfolk 5
Lincoln East vs. Millard South, 3 (second game to follow, if necessary)
A-6 at Doris Bair Complex
Lincoln North Star 14, x-Lincoln Pius X 0
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln North Star, 3 (second game to follow, if necessary)
