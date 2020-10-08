 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class A district softball scores, 10/8
View Comments
agate

Class A district softball scores, 10/8

{{featured_button_text}}

Softball

CLASS A DISTRICTS

(Double-elimination; x-eliminated)

A-1 at La Vista City Park

Elkhorn South vs. Gretna, 3 

Papillion-La Vista vs. Elkhorn South/Gretna winner, 5, (second game to follow, if necessary).

A-2 at Doris Bair Complex

Millard North 7, x-Millard West 3

Lincoln Southwest vs. Millard North, 3 (second game to follow, if necessary).

A-3 at Omaha Marian

Kearney vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 2

Omaha Marian vs. Kearney/Papillion-La Vista South winner, 4 (second game to follow if necessary).

A-4 at North Platte

Bellevue East 10, x-Fremont 0

North Platte vs. Bellevue East, 2 (second game to follow, if necessary).

A-5 at Doris Bair Complex

Millard South 6, x-Norfolk 5

Lincoln East vs. Millard South, 3 (second game to follow, if necessary)

A-6 at Doris Bair Complex

Lincoln North Star 14, x-Lincoln Pius X 0 

Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln North Star, 3 (second game to follow, if necessary)

High school softball logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News