Class A district softball: Belief has the Thunderbolts clicking at right time; Walk-off homer lifts East

Lincoln Pius X has worked on several things this year to become a better softball team.

Among the focal points: advancing runners when they get on base.

But it's another point that has the Thunderbolts playing their best softball at the right time.

"The thing that we've been working on is believing in ourselves, believing in our abilities and our gifts and our talents," Pius X coach Christy Kruger said.

Belief manufactured another win Wednesday as Pius X opened A-2 district play with a 5-0 win against Bellevue East at Doris Bair Complex.

The game was knotted at zeros until the Thunderbolts broke through with four runs on a double and four singles in the fifth inning. Kruger pointed to the team's ability to move runners in that inning. Senior pitcher Elli Just completed the shutout, allowing only two hits over seven innings.

"I wasn't focused on anything other than pitching and throwing to (catcher) Ceara (Swanson)," Just said. "I have a lot of trust in my catcher. I trust my team a lot so I wasn't trying to strike everybody out. Just focusing on getting ground balls and pop flies so my team has easy plays to make."