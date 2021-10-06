Class A district softball: Belief has the Thunderbolts clicking at right time; Walk-off homer lifts East

Lincoln Pius X has worked on several things this year to become a better softball team.
Among the focal points: advancing runners when they get on base.
But it's another point that has the Thunderbolts playing their best softball at the right time.
"The thing that we've been working on is believing in ourselves, believing in our abilities and our gifts and our talents," Pius X coach Christy Kruger said.
Belief manufactured another win Wednesday as Pius X opened A-2 district play with a 5-0 win against Bellevue East at Doris Bair Complex.
The game was knotted at zeros until the Thunderbolts broke through with four runs on a double and four singles in the fifth inning. Kruger pointed to the team's ability to move runners in that inning. Senior pitcher Elli Just completed the shutout, allowing only two hits over seven innings.
"I wasn't focused on anything other than pitching and throwing to (catcher) Ceara (Swanson)," Just said. "I have a lot of trust in my catcher. I trust my team a lot so I wasn't trying to strike everybody out. Just focusing on getting ground balls and pop flies so my team has easy plays to make."
Pius X moved to 19-19 with the win. The record isn't flashy. A tough schedule has something to do with that. But Pius X has collected some big wins in recent weeks. It defeated Norfolk and Fremont in Saturday's Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament to finish in third place.
"I think it just got us so hyped for districts come in here," Just said of the HAC finish.
"It's great to be your best at the end of the season and that's right where we are."
The Thunderbolts will see No. 2 Lincoln Southwest on Thursday in the double-elimination tournament. The Silver Hawks, who have won 16 of 17 games, are 4-0 against the Bolts this season.
But Kruger reminded her team after the Bellevue East game that "anything before today doesn't matter."
"I think we have a good shot and these girls have come a long way and I'm very proud of them," Kruger said. "They put in the work."
Lincoln Southwest (34-6) rolled into Thursday's matchup against Pius X with a 19-1 win against Omaha North. Taylor Fritz and Taylor Coleman each had two hits for the No. 2 Silver Hawks.
McReynolds lifts East to victory
Playing for a team that hits a lot of home runs, Sydney McReynolds picked a great time to hit her first home run of the season.
The senior hit a 2-2 pitch on the screws and it carried well over the center-field fence to lift No. 3 Lincoln East to a 6-4 walk-off win against Fremont in an A-4 district game at Doris Bair Complex.
When McReynolds dropped the bat, she knew. The ball was headed out and she began clapping her hands.
"I was just so happy," she said. "We really wanted this win. I don't, know, I'm shaking."
East only had three hits against Fremont ace Ella Cooper. But the Spartans made them count. They were all homers.
Freshman Berkley Hatten broke up a no-hitter in the fourth inning with a two-run shot to pull the Spartans to within 3-2, and Kyndal Colon, after fouling off multiple pitches, gave East a 4-3 lead in the sixth on another two-run blast.
Fremont, however, tied the game 4-4 when Mackenzie Kinning drilled a two-out RBI double to center.
All it did was set the stage for McReynolds.
"She had a great senior moment," East coach Lance Kingery said. "Couldn't be happier for a kid than I am for her right now."
East (30-8), which opened the day with an 11-1 win against Bellevue West, will play the winner of Fremont-Grand Island at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Around the city
* After losing to No. 9 Norfolk (8-0), Lincoln Southeast bounced back with wins against Omaha Benson (12-0) and Omaha Northwest (10-0) in A-3 at Omaha Marian.
Claire Provancha struck out seven in three hitless innings against Omaha Northwest.
Southeast will play the loser of Omaha Marian-Norfolk at 1 p.m. Thursday.
* Lincoln Northeast stayed alive in the A-6 tournament with a 5-2 win against Omaha Westside at Millard North.
Bree Woodward hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Rockets a 3-2 lead. Maddie Duncan struck out nine over five innings to earn the win.
* Tatum Montelongo's three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning from a 2-2 tie against Lincoln North Star and the Bulldogs won 7-4. Piper Ruhl hit a pair of homers for the Navigators, who opened with a 5-1 loss to No. 5 Papillion-La Vista.
* Lincoln High's season came to a close after losses to Omaha Bryan (7-2) and Columbus (11-0) in A-1.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.