CLASS A
Team (Rec.);Pvs
1. Papillion-La Vista (29-0);1
2. Omaha Marian (18-5);2
3. Elkhorn (24-3);3
4. Gretna (21-8);4
5. Millard South (21-7);5
6. Lincoln Southwest (24-8);6
7. Lincoln North Star (25-9);7
8. Millard West (17-8);8
9. Omaha Burke (15-11);9
10. Kearney (18-12);-
Contenders: Bellevue East, Elkhorn South, Millard North, North Platte.
Comments: The only change comes at the bottom, where Kearney squeezes in after beating Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Southwest in a matter of hours to win the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. Papillion-La Vista has won 66 straight regular-season games, a streak that will be carried into 2020.
District outlook: Papillion-La Vista, Elkhorn, Omaha Marian, Gretna, Millard South, Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Southwest will host districts. A-6 (North Star) is probably the most intriguing bracket. It includes Millard West, which is seeking a 12th straight trip to state.
CLASS C
Team (Rec.);Pvs
1. Fairbury (21-4);1
2. Guardian Angels CC (22-3);2
3. Arlington (18-6);3
4. Auburn (18-6);4
5. Malcolm (16-8);5
6. Milford (17-7);7
7. Centennial (22-9);6
8. Hastings SC (22-7);8
9. Freeman (18-8);9
10. Cozad (20-6);10
Contenders: Bishop Neumann, Kearney Catholic, Southern Valley/Alma, Twin River.
Comments: The only change comes at 6-7, where Milford and Centennial swap places. The Eagles defeated the Broncos in the SNC Tournament to even the season series. Fairbury won the SNC Tournament and has won 14 of 15 games entering districts. GACC is not punished for two losses to Class B-rated Wayne.
District outlook: The C-3 bracket is loaded. It includes Fairbury, Malcolm, Milford and Centennial, and unfortunately, one or two of those teams, talented enough to contend for a state title, will not be in Hastings. Hopefully, common sense wins out during some important rounds of voting at the upcoming district meetings and we're talking about Class C subdistrict and district formats at this time next year.