Clark Grell: Yes, there are logistical challenges, but softball finals on TV would be a great next step

* Nebraska could follow the lead of Iowa, which broadcasts its softball finals. However, Iowa uses a single-elimination format, and my sense is coaches here overwhelmingly support the double-elimination configuration.

* What about eliminating the "if" games? That would likely mean tweaking the current bracket format to give the advancing teams a fair shake.

* Is there a way to schedule the finals so they're not at the same time?

* The finals could be televised on tape-delay later in the day or over the weekend. However, in this age of us wanting our sports in live doses, I'm not sure people would warm up to this idea.

OK, here comes a dramatically different, very outside-the-box idea. This idea likely has a lot of holes to it, but hear me out. I’m trying to make everyone happy here.

To make TV work for softball championship games using the current format, the best, and maybe only, option would be to expand the tournament to four or five days instead of three.