Clark Grell: Yes, there are logistical challenges, but softball finals on TV would be a great next step

The Nebraska state softball tournament is a great event held at a very nice venue in a community that shows a lot of support for it. The NSAA does a top-notch job running the tournament and there are many states that don’t come close to putting on state softball quite like Nebraska. My read is the softball community is grateful for that.
That said, there are fans, coaches and softball supporters who would like to see the championship games broadcast on TV like other sports. NET showcases football, volleyball, basketball, wrestling, swimming and soccer championship events. Softball has just as much interest or more interest than at least one or two of those sports, and interest continues to grow.
No doubt, there are challenges in making it work.
The current tournament formats for baseball and softball are not TV-friendly. The three softball championship games (Classes A, B and C) are played at the same time, so how do you go about broadcasting three games simultaneously? Then factor in the “if” games. If the team with one tournament loss beats the unbeaten team, then a second game follows.
Weather also is a big factor, and recent softball and baseball tournaments have been disrupted by rain.
So, yeah, there are logistical hurdles.
But are there solutions? Sure.
* Nebraska could follow the lead of Iowa, which broadcasts its softball finals. However, Iowa uses a single-elimination format, and my sense is coaches here overwhelmingly support the double-elimination configuration.
* What about eliminating the "if" games? That would likely mean tweaking the current bracket format to give the advancing teams a fair shake.
* Is there a way to schedule the finals so they're not at the same time?
* The finals could be televised on tape-delay later in the day or over the weekend. However, in this age of us wanting our sports in live doses, I'm not sure people would warm up to this idea.
OK, here comes a dramatically different, very outside-the-box idea. This idea likely has a lot of holes to it, but hear me out. I’m trying to make everyone happy here.
To make TV work for softball championship games using the current format, the best, and maybe only, option would be to expand the tournament to four or five days instead of three.
What if a softball complex — Hastings will host state through at least 2024 — hosted the first 39 games Tuesday (starting in afternoon) through Thursday (ending early in day)? And here's where it gets crazy: Have the championship games take place at Bowlin Stadium in Lincoln on Friday and Saturday.
An idea:
* Friday: Class C championship game(s) at 5 p.m.
* Saturday: Class B championship game(s) at 11 a.m. and Class A championship game(s) at 4 p.m.
(The classes could rotate the Friday-Saturday schedule each year.)
Why not keep the championship games in Hastings? You can. But Bowlin Stadium is set up better for TV, and like volleyball players dream of playing at the Devaney Sports Center or football players dream of playing at Memorial Stadium, there are a lot of girls that dream of playing at Bowlin Stadium, and the NSAA has a reputation of reserving some great facilities (Devaney, PBA, Morrison Stadium, etc.) to enhance the championship experience.
Obviously, expanding a state event means more costs and the need for more resources and people that may not be available. And expanding the tournament by a day or two challenges the ability to adjust to bad weather. We're talking about mid-October here, not July.
It's worth pointing out that there are digital options that were not available until recently. Striv streams every game in Hastings, and the National Federation of State High School Associations has a subscription-based streaming service, though I heard/saw nothing but complaints about poor quality of the NFHS-offered service during state softball.
Broadcasting the state softball finals on TV would give the sport a lot more, and deserved, exposure, and promote some of the best athletes in the state. Softball continues to produce a lot of Division I-caliber players here.
How cool would it be to watch Papillion-La Vista and Jordyn Bahl playing with Bowlin Stadium as the backdrop on a Friday evening? How neat would it be for the NET broadcast team to be telling the story of Erin Franzluebber during the Class C final? The Guardian Angels Central Catholic senior threw around 650 pitches last week while dealing with a blood blister on her foot and helping her team rally through the losers’ bracket.
Again, I want to stress how great the state softball tournament already is — how it looks, how it is run, how it is organized. It’s nonstop action from 9 a.m. Wednesday to about 5-6 p.m. Friday.
Hastings also does an outstanding job hosting the event, and continues to put money into Bill Smith Softball Complex improvements. The dugouts were expanded before this year’s tournament.
But sports — and the interest in sports — evolve, and softball continues to ascend, not descend. Giving the sport an expanded platform would only boost softball’s popularity and separate Nebraska even more from the pack when it comes to broadcasting championship events.
Sights from Championship Friday in Hastings
