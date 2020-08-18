Clark Grell: Top-ranked Monarchs and other teams aim to hit a walk-off against new challenger

Papillion-La Vista made history last year, becoming the first team to finish unbeaten in Class A softball.
The Monarchs did it with a dominate pitcher (who is back), a dynamic lineup (which is back) and a laser-focus mentality (that’s back, too). They never trailed in a game.
So how do you top that?
“Our goal is to try to outdo what we did last year,” Papio coach Todd Petersen said, before adding “I haven’t exactly figured out what that is.”
A slew of opponents await the Monarchs, including Omaha Marian, Millard West, Lincoln Southwest and Omaha Skutt (all have improved). But there’s another foe the Monarchs, who will start the season No. 1, and every other team are trying to keep at bay this fall, and that’s COVID-19.
How teams handle the safety protocols, and try to avoid outbreaks, will be a storyline in itself when the season begins Thursday.
In some ways preseason optimism has been replaced with preseason hope. Yes, teams remain optimistic. They're excited for softball. But they're also thankful to be playing and are hopeful of a full season.
At Millard West, the Wildcats are not taking anything for granted.
“We've kind of come up with this thing that every practice, every game, every day we start, our motto is, 'This could be your last day, this could be our last practice,' because it's such a unique situation,” Millard West coach Don Brummer said.
“Obviously, that's promoting maximum effort, so we're like, ‘Hey, guys, we've got to play hard right now,’ and that's the approach we have taken. They're very aware of that. (If) the numbers go the wrong way, or infections, you know how it is, then boom, you're shut down.”
Recent talks with softball coaches revealed teams are doing everything they can to make sure there is a season. They’re wearing masks, holding each other accountable and staying smart off the field. There is a different sense of unity.
Sure, there are changes. Petersen said the Monarchs are not having team dinners or other team-building activities.
“They're all willing to sacrifice things like that so they have a season and they understand that,” he said. “We've talked about being smart as it relates whatever they're doing socially.”
There is a lot on the line for the Monarchs, who will begin the season on a 36-game winning streak. With Oklahoma recruit Jordyn Bahl in the circle, Papio has a chance to expand on last year’s historic run and build its legacy. Papio’s 2019 run was impressive to watch, but it was how they did it with such determination and resolve that stood out.
The team’s approach hasn’t changed.
“Not to disregard that we're in a pandemic and all the things that go with that, but besides that, we're not doing anything different,” Petersen said. “I feel like that's one of the things that we always emphasize, is you practice one day at a time, you're going toward a goal. You have to go through the process of getting there.”
The process began on Aug. 10, the first day of practice. The high school season begins Thursday. The state tournament in Hastings is 55 days away.
When teams take the field Thursday, the game will look the same. Softballs will be flying over the outfield fence and no-hitters will be thrown. There will be pregame and postgame prep talks. And if hearing 'Play ball!' means needing masks and extra sanitizer, well, you won't hear any complaints from the players.
"It's definitely an adjustment, and the kids have a great attitude about it," Brummer said. "They're like, 'You bet.'"
