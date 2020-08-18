Clark Grell: Top-ranked Monarchs and other teams aim to hit a walk-off against new challenger

“Obviously, that's promoting maximum effort, so we're like, ‘Hey, guys, we've got to play hard right now,’ and that's the approach we have taken. They're very aware of that. (If) the numbers go the wrong way, or infections, you know how it is, then boom, you're shut down.”

Recent talks with softball coaches revealed teams are doing everything they can to make sure there is a season. They’re wearing masks, holding each other accountable and staying smart off the field. There is a different sense of unity.

Sure, there are changes. Petersen said the Monarchs are not having team dinners or other team-building activities.

“They're all willing to sacrifice things like that so they have a season and they understand that,” he said. “We've talked about being smart as it relates whatever they're doing socially.”

There is a lot on the line for the Monarchs, who will begin the season on a 36-game winning streak. With Oklahoma recruit Jordyn Bahl in the circle, Papio has a chance to expand on last year’s historic run and build its legacy. Papio’s 2019 run was impressive to watch, but it was how they did it with such determination and resolve that stood out.

The team’s approach hasn’t changed.