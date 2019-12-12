Carpenter will miss game days, cherish relationships built during his time as Norris softball coach

For Dave Carpenter, not much beat game days.

The warmups. The anticipation in the hours and minutes leading up to games. The games themselves.

"I will miss that," he says.

After 12 seasons, Carpenter is stepping down as Norris' softball coach to spend more time with family. It wasn't an easy decision, he said, and last week's meeting to tell the players "was pretty difficult."

But the decision to step away was slowing getting there.

"My immediate family has expanded significantly and all of my kids are married and have kids, so I'm up to eight grandchildren now," Carpenter said. "The demands of coaching, although I certainly enjoyed it, were getting to be a little bit too much for the family responsibilities, so I didn't want to miss anything and I wanted to keep my priorities in order."

Carpenter, who took over for Gerg Hardin in 2007, compiled 232 wins and led the Titans to four state tournaments and three district championships. His final season included a trip to the state tournament in Hastings.

Carpenter said he will cherish the relationships he built during his time at Norris, which included a stint as Hardin's volunteer coach.