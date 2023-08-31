Lincoln North Star softball got a big-time transfer in Hailey Boltz — from the volleyball court, that is.

Boltz, a two-year starter and outside hitter for North Star on the hardwood, made the switch to the dirt weeks before the season began.

Though no stranger to the game, Boltz's junior year is her first time playing high school softball. She plays club softball for Iowa Premier out of Des Moines, Iowa.

“During COVID, none of the Nebraska teams were playing that much,” Boltz said. “We found this Iowa team, and ever since then, about five years ago, I've been stuck with them. … I practice here, work out here by myself. Big combines, I go up there and I just travel to tournaments and see them then.”

Dale Ruhl, in his first year as head coach of the Gators, didn't do any recruiting, but that did not stop his daughter, senior catcher Piper Ruhl, from convincing Boltz to join the softball team.

“One of our seniors, Piper Ruhl, really convinced me to play,” Boltz said. “Hopefully, I play (softball) in college. I really just wanted to play for my high school and play at home so my family could see me. … It was really like two weeks before the season started and I just asked Piper, 'Hey, what's your dad's info?'”

When Boltz isn't patrolling the North Star outfield, she's in the circle. She homered against No. 2 Lincoln East on Monday and held the Spartans to just one hit in a 3-0 victory.

On Thursday, the No. 10 Gators fell twice to Lincoln Pius X 4-1 and 12-3, with Boltz pitching the second game.

“She a really high-level player with a high softball IQ,” Dale Ruhl said. “I think the biggest adjustment is coming to a team that was established and finding that spot. As far as where she can be a leader for us. When she's on, she is someone the girls can look up to. (Boltz) has played at a very high level in the past and raises the level of all our games when she's on.”

Pius X was able to get to Boltz and the Gators behind a six-run fifth inning. Skylar Mailander homered twice, including a three-run blast in the fifth.

Boltz had for four hits for North Star, including a three-hit performance in the second game. Mailander homered three times for Pius X, including a two-run blast in the first game.

Lincoln East 5-12, Fremont 0-4: A five-run fifth inning helped the No. 2 Spartans capture game one over Fremont, backed behind a dominant showing in game two. Nevaeh Coleman had a two-RBI single in the bottom of the fourth. Lincoln East started the second game with a 6-0 lead after the first inning.

Millard North 1, Lincoln Southwest 0: A Katelyn Jarzobski RBI double was the difference as Class A No. 5 Millard North downed No. 4 Lincoln Southwest at Doris Bair. Mary Beth Hart led the Silver Hawks with two of Southwest's four hits. Alexis Bradley allowed just three hits to Millard West while striking out 13.

Kearney 25, Lincoln High 0: Olivia Wright had seven RBIs and four doubles for the Bearcats.

