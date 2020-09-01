Bollen helps Southeast power to doubleheader sweep of Pius X

For a first-year head coach, it’s quite an advantage to have a player like Alyvia Bollen.
She showed that Tuesday night for Lincoln Southeast, providing a voice of leadership while being the spark plug that led to an offensive explosion as the Knights swept Lincoln Pius X 14-13 and 5-2 in a doubleheader at Doris Bair Complex.
While Bollen didn’t have much of a direct impact in the first game, she still contributed three hits and scored a run. It was in the latter half of the doubleheader that she shined, crushing a three-run home run in the first inning and adding an RBI double in the fifth.
“I would take a million Alyvia Bollens,” Lincoln Southeast coach Toni Closner said. “She’s always ready to go and she’s a leader, not just vocally but also through her actions.”
It wasn’t only her offense that helped the Knights, but her defense at third base that limited the Thunderbolt lineup, including a game-clinching play to end the night.
“I mean, that’s Alyvia,” Closner said. “She was zoned in tonight, she was ready to go from warmup, she told me.”
With a combined 27 runs and 29 hits divided between the teams, Tuesday turned out to be quite the barnburner.
After a scoreless first inning, Lincoln Southeast got rolling, going up 3-0 after a two-run double by Aubrey Brunning and a fly ball single by Karis Gifford to draw first blood. Pius X answered back in the third inning, stringing together six hits to score six run. The Bolts added two more runs in the fourth to take an 8-3 lead into the fifth inning.
That was when the Knights exploded — amassing nine runs on seven hits combined with four walks. The main highlight came after Southeast tied things up at 8, when Ryan Ewoldt sent a ball over the fence for a go-ahead grand slam to give the Knights a 12-8 lead.
However, like most leads in the game, it didn’t last. Pius X scored five straight runs to give itself a 13-12 lead needing only three outs to seal the win.
But the Knights were pesky all game long. Leadoff hitter Karis Gifford got on base on an error, then stole second to put herself in scoring position one out later. Bollen walked, and after the runners moved up on a fielder’s choice, Alexis Hubbard was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Katelyn Nuemayer then singled past the second basemen to drive in two runs for a 14-13 lead.
It was much more controlled in the second game. Reagan Kjeldgaard was a steady presence inside the circle for the Knights, pitching a complete game while allowing only five hits for two runs. The Southeast offense helped, scoring four first-inning runs for support.
“It’s definitely important,” said Closner. “It’s always a little easier to pitch when you have a lead and you can trust your team. So I think that was really good to get her those.”
The first inning charge was led by Bollen’s three-run home run and a solo shot by Nuemayer. Southeast tacked on another run in the fifth for the 5-2 win, a doubleheader sweep and the Knights' fourth straight victory.
“Right now it feels good to see them finally starting to click,” said Closner. “I think we’re making adjustments. They’re kind of starting to click together as a team.”
