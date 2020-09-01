Bollen helps Southeast power to doubleheader sweep of Pius X

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For a first-year head coach, it’s quite an advantage to have a player like Alyvia Bollen.

She showed that Tuesday night for Lincoln Southeast, providing a voice of leadership while being the spark plug that led to an offensive explosion as the Knights swept Lincoln Pius X 14-13 and 5-2 in a doubleheader at Doris Bair Complex.

While Bollen didn’t have much of a direct impact in the first game, she still contributed three hits and scored a run. It was in the latter half of the doubleheader that she shined, crushing a three-run home run in the first inning and adding an RBI double in the fifth.

“I would take a million Alyvia Bollens,” Lincoln Southeast coach Toni Closner said. “She’s always ready to go and she’s a leader, not just vocally but also through her actions.”

It wasn’t only her offense that helped the Knights, but her defense at third base that limited the Thunderbolt lineup, including a game-clinching play to end the night.

“I mean, that’s Alyvia,” Closner said. “She was zoned in tonight, she was ready to go from warmup, she told me.”

With a combined 27 runs and 29 hits divided between the teams, Tuesday turned out to be quite the barnburner.