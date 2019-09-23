WAVERLY -- With only three starters returning, Waverly sensed it might fly under the radar a bit this season.
Then the Vikings started picking up statement wins. They beat defending Class A state champion Lincoln Southwest, and then Millard West, another Class A power.
On Monday, Class B No. 10 Waverly notched another big win, defeating No. 5 Norris 5-2 behind seven clutch innings from pitcher Kennedi Claycomb and a couple clutch innings from the bats.
Waverly isn’t flying under the radar anymore.
“At the beginning of the season, the girls even said we’re going to be underrated,” Waverly coach Amanda Schaefer said. “We wanted it that way.”
Confidence and momentum are building.
Waverly (13-9) was coming off a nice showing in the Papillion-La Vista Invitational last weekend. The Vikings were the only Class B team in the field. They beat Millard North 6-2 and No. 5 Millard West 8-7 on a walk-off hit.
Schaefer’s message to her team after the tournament: If you can beat the Class A teams, why not Class B teams?
Monday’s win came against a surging Norris squad.
Schaefer said she has seen a steady climb. Claycomb has emerged as one of the top pitchers in the state, the bats are getting better and the defense is improving.
Those three aspects were on display against Norris.
Claycomb scattered six hits and struck out five. Morgan Schuelke’s two-run blooper in the third inning sparked the offense, and the defense got a lift in the top of the fifth when Schuelke caught a baserunner stealing for the third out and with the heart of the Norris lineup batting.
Claycomb had a quick sixth inning and some insurance runs followed.
“It just shows that our hard work is paying off and we’re not finished,” Claycomb said. “If we continue to work hard and get better and grow as a team, there’s endless possibilities.”
Waverly plays one of the toughest schedules in the state. Schaefer said they purposely schedule tough to better prepare for districts and back-to-back games.
“It’s definitely cool to beat some of the top Class A teams, but at the same time we don’t treat them like they’re better than anyone else,” Claycomb said. “We treat it as just another game. If we go out and play the way we know we’re capable of, we can win any game.”
Norris (13-5) also is building toward a strong finish to the season. The Titans beat No. 4 Hastings to reach the final of the Hastings Invitational on Saturday. They pushed top-ranked Omaha Skutt before losing on a walk-off.
“I think we were a little tentative at times (Monday) up to bat and I think we can hit better,” Norris coach Dave Carpenter said. “I don’t think we came out flat, but I think sometimes hitting is contagious and we couldn’t get anything going.
“(Claycomb is) a good pitcher. She moves the ball really well, especially outside.”
Olivia Ozenbaugh and Carli Kohout had back-to-back RBI hits for the Titans.