Bennington stays hot after EMC tourney title with run-rule win over No. 8 Waverly

WAVERLY — The Bennington Badgers cruised to a 5-0 lead thanks in part to three Waverly errors, and then the Class B No. 7 Badgers hit the gas against the No. 8 Vikings in an 11-1 victory Tuesday night.

After Abi Brown started and finished the top of the first inning as the Badgers batted around, Bennington poured it on in the top of the third inning with another five-run outburst.

Brown added a two-run home run and Maddie Scobee blasted a solo shot. Reese Smith also had a two-RBI single to kick off Bennington's scoring in the inning.

“One of the things we are always talking about is taking extra bases,” Bennington head coach Landon Blanchard said. “Taking advantage and putting pressure on teams. We've been kind of battle-tested early in the season. We've had to come back to have a successful EMC (Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament).”

The Badgers are fresh off winning the EMC title with an 11-6 victory over No. 6 Elkhorn on Saturday.

“We are just playing good softball right now,” Blanchard said. “Our goals are always constantly (to) get better every day. I don't think our girls really look too far into the future. Obviously, they have goals individually and as a team, but we don't necessarily talk about what we are going to do in the future. We talk about just the here and now and being present. For us, we've had some success and I think we are building off that right now.”

Scobee led the Badgers with three of Bennington's nine hits.

“Maddie is a tremendous leader for us,” Blanchard said. “She's been a three-year starter and someone who any coach would love to have the opportunity to coach a kid like that.”

Smith finished with two RBIs along with limiting the Vikings at the plate with four strikeouts to pick up the victory in the circle.

“She's been a workhorse. (Smith) hits her spots and does what she is supposed to do,” Blanchard said. “She loves a challenge and loves to challenge out there.”

Waverly still had a message after the game of finding cohesion down the stretch.

Tataum Peery scored the lone run for the Vikings with a solo blast in the bottom of the fourth inning.

“We talked about how we are a great team, but individually we aren't going to win games 1-on-9,” Waverly coach Beth Singleton said. “We are just putting too much pressure on ourselves as individuals. We are going to refocus on being a team and having the team-first approach.”