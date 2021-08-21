Bennington ends historic streak, beats two more Class A teams; Skutt outlasts Marian in pitchers' duel

Bennington shook up the Nebraska softball scene Saturday.

The Badgers, ranked No. 4 in Class B, began the day by halting a historic winning streak. They ended it by finishing as one of two unbeaten teams in the ultra-competitive Chieftain Invitational hosted by Bellevue East.

Bennington, which returned several key players from last year, including Wichita State recruit Taylor Sedlacek, defeated Class A No. 5 Gretna 8-6 in a matchup of pool winners to cap a 3-0 day (all wins against Class A competition).

To begin the day, the Badgers knocked off Class A No. 3 Papillion-La Vista, ending the Monarchs' streak at 73 victories.

It was Papillion-La Vista's first loss since losing to Lincoln Southwest in the Class A state championship game in 2018, and it was the Monarchs' first regular-season loss since 2017.

Papillion-La Vista posted 36-0 seasons in 2019 and 2020 en route to Class A state championships and stamping its place as the greatest high school softball team in state history.

Against Gretna, Daisy Lowther knocked a three-run triple in the fourth inning to give the Badgers an 8-4 lead. Lowther finished with two hits. She also earned all three wins in the circle.