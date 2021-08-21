Bennington ends historic streak, beats two more Class A teams; Skutt outlasts Marian in pitchers' duel

Bennington shook up the Nebraska softball scene Saturday.
The Badgers, ranked No. 4 in Class B, began the day by halting a historic winning streak. They ended it by finishing as one of two unbeaten teams in the ultra-competitive Chieftain Invitational hosted by Bellevue East.
Bennington, which returned several key players from last year, including Wichita State recruit Taylor Sedlacek, defeated Class A No. 5 Gretna 8-6 in a matchup of pool winners to cap a 3-0 day (all wins against Class A competition).
To begin the day, the Badgers knocked off Class A No. 3 Papillion-La Vista, ending the Monarchs' streak at 73 victories.
It was Papillion-La Vista's first loss since losing to Lincoln Southwest in the Class A state championship game in 2018, and it was the Monarchs' first regular-season loss since 2017.
Papillion-La Vista posted 36-0 seasons in 2019 and 2020 en route to Class A state championships and stamping its place as the greatest high school softball team in state history.
Against Gretna, Daisy Lowther knocked a three-run triple in the fourth inning to give the Badgers an 8-4 lead. Lowther finished with two hits. She also earned all three wins in the circle.
Skutt tops Marian in a pitchers' duel: It's only the first week of the season, but Saturday's Omaha Skutt-Omaha Marian clash had a state tournament feel to it.
Skutt, ranked No. 1 in Class B, got 12 strikeouts from Washington recruit Ruby Meylan in a 2-0 victory. Meylan allowed only two hits and walked one.
Not to be outdone was Marian ace Maddia Groff, who struck out a whopping 19 batters. the junior threw 105 pitches, and 78 of them were strikes.
The difference was a pair of solo home runs from the SkyHawks' Hannah Camenzind and Kaitlin Foral.
Marian is ranked No. 2 in Class A.
Other Saturday movers and shakers
* Class B No. 2 Hastings had its offense in gear in wins against Norris (15-6) and Beatrice (14-6).
Leading the way was infielder Kaelan Schultz. The senior was 5-for-5 with two homers and six RBIs against Beatrice. She added two more homers and four RBIs against Norris.
* Class B ratings contender York won three games in a quad Saturday, defeating Class B No. 10 Grand Island Central Catholic on a walk-off (2-1), Class C No. 10 Fairbury (9-8) and O'Neill (9-5).
* Class B ratings contender Waverly has an early flair for wild games. The Vikings lost 12-10 to Seward in a crazy season-opener Thursday.
On Saturday, the Vikings scored nine runs in the second inning to jump on Omaha Westside early, but the Warriors rallied to take a 10-9 lead.
Tataum Perry's solo shot in the sixth inning sparked a three-run frame and a 12-10 victory.
Replacing 10 seniors from historic team no easy task, but high expectations remain for Papio softball
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.