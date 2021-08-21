Bennington beats Papillion-La Vista to end Monarchs' historic winning streak in softball

One of the greatest win streaks in Nebraska high school sports will stop at 73.
Bennington knocked off Class A No. 3 Papillion-La Vista 10-4 in Saturday's Chieftain Invitational in Bellevue, ending the Monarchs' streak at 73 victories.
It was Papillion-La Vista's first loss since losing to Lincoln Southwest in the Class A state championship game in 2018, and it was the Monarchs' first regular-season loss since 2017.
Papillion-La Vista posted 36-0 seasons in 2019 and 2020 en route to Class A state championships and stamping its place as the greatest high school softball team in state history.
