Behind offense and the grit of its senior pitcher, Norris bounces back to outlast Beatrice for state berth

Norris is headed back to state for the third straight year, but this year’s squad will look much different than the 2020 bunch that finished third in Class B. Only three starters — South Dakota recruit Delaney White, Alexis Bishoff and Becher — returned from that team, and the opening-day lineup included many players that hadn’t played in a varsity game.

Norris (17-14) lost 10-2 to Beatrice on the first day of the season.

“We knew we had talent, but we had to get those kids experience in games that was going to give them what they needed to win games like this,” McMurray said, who noted how the Titans’ schedule made the team grow up.

Beatrice (19-9) was clearly the better team that first day, but it took 21 innings to decide the better team Friday. And the game had a little bit of everything.

Both teams rely heavily on one pitcher, and that didn’t change here. Carlow and Beatrice’s Schwisow delivered every pitch Friday.

Carlow limited a deep Beatrice lineup to one run over the final five innings. The senior right-hander threw 343 pitches over the three contests, and came with back-to-back strikeouts in the final inning of Game 3 to stop any hopes for Beatrice.