Behind offense and the grit of its senior pitcher, Norris bounces back to outlast Beatrice for state berth

BEATRICE — Norris was on the wrong side of a walk-off shortly before 3 p.m. Friday.
By 8:09 p.m., it was a distant memory.
The No. 8 Titans bounced back to win Games 2 and 3 against No. 6 Beatrice in a best-of-three Class B district final at Hannibal Park to seal a return trip to the state tournament.
“We told them (after the first game), ‘Call your boyfriend, you’re not going to the football game tonight. You’re going to be here all night, ladies,’” Norris coach Kyle McMurray said. “We joked around with them, kept them loose, kept them energized.”
Norris relied on its offense and the grit of Jaycee Carlow, who withstood several bursts by the Lady Orange offense and pitched every inning. The Titans also showed they were not ready for their season to end a week early.
They rallied from down 6-1 in Game 2 to win 10-9, and they weathered a six-run second inning by Beatrice to win Game 3 12-7. This after Beatrice had all the momentum when Riley Schwisow piped a walk-off hit to give Beatrice a 7-6 win in the opener and took a 6-1 lead in the following game.
“We were very determined and we work very hard on the field and off the field,” said senior McKenna Becher. “I feel like today our bats were there because we were trying our very hardest to make it back to state.”
Norris is headed back to state for the third straight year, but this year’s squad will look much different than the 2020 bunch that finished third in Class B. Only three starters — South Dakota recruit Delaney White, Alexis Bishoff and Becher — returned from that team, and the opening-day lineup included many players that hadn’t played in a varsity game.
Norris (17-14) lost 10-2 to Beatrice on the first day of the season.
“We knew we had talent, but we had to get those kids experience in games that was going to give them what they needed to win games like this,” McMurray said, who noted how the Titans’ schedule made the team grow up.
Beatrice (19-9) was clearly the better team that first day, but it took 21 innings to decide the better team Friday. And the game had a little bit of everything.
Both teams rely heavily on one pitcher, and that didn’t change here. Carlow and Beatrice’s Schwisow delivered every pitch Friday.
Carlow limited a deep Beatrice lineup to one run over the final five innings. The senior right-hander threw 343 pitches over the three contests, and came with back-to-back strikeouts in the final inning of Game 3 to stop any hopes for Beatrice.
“Ideally we’d like to have won the first game and then be able to rest her for a portion of the second game and then come back with her in the third if we needed to, but it didn’t work out that way,” McMurray said. “She had some ups and she had some downs, but she always found a way to push her through.
“We talked a lot about body language, body language, and when you felt down, fake it ‘til you make it. Get your body language back right and that will carry you through those low moments, and she did a great job of that.”
Schwisow showed a lot of toughness, too. She threw 337 pitches over the three games, and took a line drive to the stomach — which she somehow caught — in the seventh inning of Game 3. After coaches and teammates checked on her, she stayed in the game.
“She went out and gave us an opportunity to win all three games,” Beatrice coach Gary Lytle said. “She competed, she was tired going into that third game. We talked and she said one pitch at a time, one at-bat at a time. She fought hard and she gave us a chance.”
There were big scoring innings in each game, and none quite like the second inning of Game 3 when the Lady Orange and Titans combined for 10 runs. Beatrice held a 6-4 edge at that point, but then Norris flipped the game and the series on Carlow’s bases-clearing double in the top of the fourth.
Becher hit a three-run blast — 3½ hours after the Game 1 loss — an inning later to give the Titans a 10-6 lead. Sixth-inning homers by Sage Burbach and Maisie Brown — she homered in each game — padded the lead.
It was a two-run shot by Burbach in the sixth inning of Game 2 that broke an 8-8 tie and forced an eventual winner-take-all game.
Beatrice and Norris met twice this season before Friday, and though Beatrice won those by a combined 16-4, this was the most-even district matchup in Class. And of the 11 Class B and C district finals played Friday — there are five more Saturday — it was the only one to go three games.
Photos: Norris outlasts Beatrice in Game 3 of best-of-three district championship
