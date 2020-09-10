Behind blend of experience and young risers, Freeman softball takes aim at first state tourney berth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Because of rain, Freeman hasn't played softball for a week.

It won't play in a game again until Saturday.

That doesn't mean the Falcons are not taking advantage of time between contests. This is "refresh" time.

"Softball, you play so many games in such a short amount of time," Freeman coach Cassie Muir said. "Granted, I would have loved to play games, but we can kind of chill a little bit; we did outdoor stuff and had a couple days off, and I just hope they come back refreshed and ready to go at it again."

When the Falcons do get back to competition, they'll look to build on a 7-4 start. Though the record is not eye-popping, three of Freeman's losses have come to Class C No. 3 Fairbury and No. 4 Auburn — two state title contenders.

Muir said she likes where her team stands heading into the next stretch.

"I like that our young girls are showing improvement and our older girls are showing some leadership," she said. "They're just really working really well as a team."

Freeman, ranked No. 8 in Class C, finished 20-10 in 2019. The Falcons had some key questions entering 2020, especially at pitcher and catcher after the graduation of all-staters Addison Dorn and RaeAnn Hartwig.