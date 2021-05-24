Beatrice grad Barnard selected for Team USA U-18 team trials

Beatrice graduate Addison Barnard was one of 32 players selected to participate at the USA Softball U-18 Women's National Team selection trials, which will take place June 22-25 in Oklahoma City.

The players who make the team will compete for Team USA at the World Baseball-Softball Confederation U-18 World Cup on Aug. 28-Sept. 5 in Lima, Peru, and the Junior Pan American Games in Barranquilla, Columbia, in November.

Barnard just completed her freshman season at Wichita State. She was among the nation's leaders with a school-record 22 homers. She hit .323 and slugged .768 while driving in 61 RBIs.

Barnard is a finalist for NFCA freshman of the year. She was named American Athletic Conference rookie of the year.

