Beatrice grad Barnard selected for Team USA U-18 team trials
Beatrice grad Barnard selected for Team USA U-18 team trials

Addison Barnard

After hitting 61 home runs in high school at Beatrice, Addison Barnard has blasted 20 shots over the fence in her first season at Wichita State.

 Wichita State Athletics

Beatrice graduate Addison Barnard was one of 32 players selected to participate at the USA Softball U-18 Women's National Team selection trials, which will take place June 22-25 in Oklahoma City.

The players who make the team will compete for Team USA at the World Baseball-Softball Confederation U-18 World Cup on Aug. 28-Sept. 5 in Lima, Peru, and the Junior Pan American Games in Barranquilla, Columbia, in November.

Barnard just completed her freshman season at Wichita State. She was among the nation's leaders with a school-record 22 homers. She hit .323 and slugged .768 while driving in 61 RBIs.

Barnard is a finalist for NFCA freshman of the year. She was named American Athletic Conference rookie of the year.

