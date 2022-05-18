Beatrice grad Addison Barnard has swatted a nation-leading 32 homers

Most softball teams were able to gather in front of a TV somewhere on campus Sunday for the NCAA Tournament selection show.

Not Wichita State. Addison Barnard and her Shocker teammates were on a flight back from Greenville, North Carolina, anxiously watching on their phones from the air.

Not ideal, but also somewhat fitting for Barnard, who is putting on the nation's best air show in college softball this spring.

Wichita State is back in the NCAA Tournament — the Shockers are headed to the Arkansas Regional where they'll play Oregon on Friday — and Barnard's bat is a big reason why.

The Beatrice graduate was named American Athletic Conference player of the year after muscling out a nation-leading 32 homers this season. Only two players in NCAA history have hit more homers in a season than Barnard — Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo hit 34 last year, and Arizona's Laura Espinoza belted 37 in 1995.

Barnard's spring swat tour comes one year after she hit a then-school record 22 home runs as a freshman, a number so large that Barnard didn't give any thought to trying to match or surpass it.

"I never would have thought I'd hit more than that, and that wasn't my goal either," said Barnard, who is hitting .409 with a whopping 1.057 slugging percentage. The plan was "I'm just going to get on, have a good batting average and drive some runs in, but thinking that I'm at 32 is just insane. I would have never thought that."

Sure, there was some pressure to live up to her freshman season, and Barnard admits she may have been trying to do too much during parts of fall ball to replicate her first season or outperform it.

"Then I started to realize to just do you," she said. "You don't have to do too much, you have a whole team behind you. At the end of the fall, I started realizing that and getting my mental mindset right."

The homers and run production increased. Not only does Barnard lead the country in home runs, but she leads in RBIs (82). When Barnard isn't hitting homers, she's getting on base and stealing bases. She's the only player in the nation with 30-plus homers and 25-plus stolen bases.

More impressive is Barnard's power increase comes when teams, including those in the AAC, now have two seasons' worth of scouting reports to figure out the cooler spots in Barnard's zone.

Teams are certainly more aware of her, but Barnard said the key is being more selective, "because once you get to those big games, people know who you are, they scout you. Going into these next games, I just have to be selective and get a pitch that I like and that's what I've been doing all (season)."

It also helps to have some other big bats in the lineup, which is forcing teams to have to pitch to Barnard, who hit a then-state record 61 home runs in high school.

Barnard now has 54 career homers, which ranks second in school history. To put that in perspective, she ranks 14th nationally among active players in career homers but is only a sophomore. Her home run pace also is creating some buzz about if she can challenge the career home run record, which is currently held by OU's Alo. She has 113 homers and counting.

Barnard said her focus is on the next game.

"Obviously I'm going to see that on Twitter because I'm on social media and that kind of stuff, but I just go back to, 'OK, that's awesome,' and there's a time where you can say, 'Wow, I've had a lot of accomplishments,' and that's great," the outfielder said. "I just have to prove myself every game and do whatever it takes to help the team win."

Barnard's collegiate success has earned her some rare summer opportunities. She was invited to a tryout for the Team USA 18-under team last summer, and she'll play with other college players in the Canada Cup this upcoming summer.

The hope now is to help the Shockers win some games in the NCAA Tournament, and maybe help some softballs grab some frequent flyer miles.

"The game has just meant so much to me," Barnard said. "It means the world to me because I never thought a little kid from Nebraska would have these big opportunities, and being able to have these experiences has been amazing."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.