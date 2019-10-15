It's one of Skylar Pieper's favorite parts of playing softball: the crack of the bat and the sight of that bright-colored ball flying high into the air and beyond the fences.
"It's honestly one of the best feelings when that ball hits your bat," the Lincoln Southwest junior said. "You can see it just fly off your bat."
And when a teammate hits a homer. …
"Yeah, it's just as exciting," Pieper adds.
The Lincoln Southwest softball team (27-8) had a new look entering the 2019 season. It had to replace some key pieces from last year. But some things never change. Like Southwest's ability to hit the ball and hit it hard.
Last year, with then-senior and Super-State captain Emma Kauf leading the way, Southwest hit an all-class record 73 home runs. This year's group isn't far behind at 62 entering the state tournament, which starts Wednesday in Hastings.
Three players have been setting the tone in the middle of the lineup. Abbie Squier, who bats second, is hitting .485 with a team-leading 17 blasts. Emma Hain, who bats third, is hitting .476 with 15 homers. And Pieper, who bats cleanup, is batting .461 with 14. Rarely does team have a hitter with double-digit homers, let alone three.
Squier, a center fielder, picked up where she left off after last year's Super-State season, which included a pair of game-changing home runs in the state championship game against Papillion-La Vista.
Hain and Pieper were starters last year, but their offense, especially their power, has vastly improved. Each hit six homers last year.
"They have been tremendously consistent all year and real threats at the plate," Southwest coach Mark Watt said. "We have several hitters in a row that are threats, that can hit the ball out of the park and get on base."
Pieper credits her improvement to taking more swings after practice. Hain points to work outside the softball field.
"I feel like I've always had a little pop in my swing, but this year I've focused on lifting a lot more consistently and I feel that's helped a lot," said Hain, who also is one of the state's top defensive shortstops.
You have free articles remaining.
The uptick in offense from Hain and Pieper has taken some of the pressure off of Squier, a Nebraska recruit, who is one of only two seniors in the batting lineup.
"Emma and Skylar have torn it up this year," Squier said. "If I don't get it done I have a lot of faith in them and what they can do."
The trio is getting plenty of help. Leadoff hitter Ashley Smetter, a sophomore, is hitting .490. Senior catcher Shelby Gunter has improved her hitting and is batting .440, and sophomore Taylor Fritz worked her way into the lineup this year because of her offensive strides.
The Silver Hawks' reputation as a strong hitting team, and for posting crooked numbers, goes back to the work the players put into swinging the bat.
"Part of it is we don't wait until the season," Watt said, noting the work and instruction that goes into it during the winter and spring. "Every kid in the program is assigned to a coach and they're working on their hitting.
"Every program has a philosophy for hitting and we just make sure everybody is consistent, on the same page and after a couple years, the kids are pretty familiar with what we're asking from them."
Again, it goes back to all those extra cuts. Squier said she'd go to the cages a lot and see her swing improve. Then she got stronger.
"Really, our whole team, we try to hit every day, even when we don't have practice," she said. "We'll go to the cages and we hit a lot. For us, it doesn't seem like work. It's a lot of fun."
Watt said he likes where his team is at mentally going into state. The Silver Hawks, ranked No. 6 in Class A, open against No. 3 Elkhorn at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
They'll be swinging for the fences and a second straight Class A title.
"I know that we know that have the ability on anybody's level, and we're really looking forward to playing Elkhorn, because I feel like it's going to be a really competitive game," Hain said.