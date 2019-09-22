There was something about Arkansas that really stood out to Kacie Hoffmann.
It felt like home. The coaches and players would greet the Elkhorn South junior softball player with hugs.
So fittingly, when Hoffmann told coaches after dinner on Saturday night that she was committing to play for the Razorbacks, she was embraced with hugs from the coaches.
The commitment capped a special weekend for the two-time all-state player. Hoffman took her official visit to the school this weekend and was offered a scholarship. It didn't take her long to commit.
"When I first went down there (for the unofficial visit), I didn't know anything about the school, and I didn't expect to love it as much as I did," Hoffmann said. "But as soon as I got there, I got greeted with hugs and welcomes, and it felt like home as soon as I walked in. There was no hesitation to treating me like I was one of their own kids."
Extremely excited and happy to announce that I will be continuing my education and softball career at the University of Arkansas!! Thank you to my family and coaches that have given me so many opportunities!! Can’t wait to be a Razorback!!🐗🐗❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/dA9Jblywgu— Kacie Hoffmann (@kaciehoffmann02) September 23, 2019
Hoffmann's recruiting took off at an earlier stage. She received offers from Wichita State, Valparaiso, Drake and South Dakota State. Arkansas was Hoffmann's first Power Five offer, but she said it remained a tough decision.
"I got the Arkansas offer and I had to really sit down with my family and think about what would be best for me in the future and what would ultimately benefit me in the long run," Hoffman said.
Hoffmann, a three-year starter for the Storm, is one of the state's top outfielders. She hit .453 with 38 RBIs as a sophomore.
Arkansas has continued to work its way up the SEC ladder under coach Courtney Deifel.