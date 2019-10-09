WEDNESDAY HIGHLIGHTS
Arlington 9, Wahoo 1: Morgan Oden doubled for Wahoo.
Auburn 11, Southern/Diller-Odell 3: Leah Grant had five hits, including a triple, and Shelby Neiman went 3-for-4 with four RBIs to lead Auburn.
Bishop Neumann 6, Fort Calhoun 5: Hattie Bohac had two hits and Neumann held on for the victory.
Bishop Neumann 6, Tekamah-Herman 3: Logan Sylliaasen had three hits, including two doubles, to lead Neumann and Macy Sabatka pitched a complete game.
Centennial 14, Aquinas 2: Chaylee Tonniges had four RBIs and Aurora Junge homered to lead the Broncos.
Centennial 6, Wilber-Clatonia 5: Hunter Hartshorn hit a walk-off homer to lift the Broncos. She finished with three RBIs. Alexis Tachovsky doubled, homered and had three RBIs.
Fairbury 8, Centennial 2: Jaelle Johnson doubled, homered and finished with four RBIs to lead Fairbury. Daylee Dey had two hits and an RBI for the Broncos.
Falls City 4, Syracuse 3: Hannah Clary drove in the go-ahead and eventual game-winning RBI in the sixth inning to lead Falls City to a win.
Freeman 5, Falls City 4, 8 inn: Emma Hemminger scored on an error for Freeman in the bottom of the eighth as the Falcons defeated Falls City.
Gretna 13, Lincoln Pius X 8: Billie Andrews smacked three home runs and seven RBIs to lead Gretna past Pius X.
Kearney 4, Lincoln Southeast 3: Haley Becker pitched six innings of three-run softball to help the Bearcats sneak past Lincoln Southeast.
Lincoln East 15, Omaha Burke 11: Madison Divis, Morgan Adams, and Kyndal Colon all had three RBIs to hammer Lincoln East past Omaha Burke.
Lincoln North Star 8, Millard West 4: Hanna Roth hit two home runs including a grand slam to lead Lincoln North Star over Millard West.
Lincoln North Star 12, Omaha South 0: Carly Dembowski and Emerson Thompson eached homered as Lincoln North Star earned the big win.
Lincoln Pius X 13, Lincoln High 4: Matti Reiling drove in three runs while Molly Chapman struck out 6 to lead the Bolts to a win.
Lincoln Southeast 15, Omaha Benson 0: Kendal Fenton, Estrella Uribe, and Jacey McKeon all drove in three runs to help Lincoln Southeast cruise past Omaha Benson.
Lincoln Southwest 12, Papillion-La Vista South 3: Emma Hain smacked two home runs including a grand slam helping Lincoln Southwest to a win.
Malcolm 8, Aquinas 0: Hailey Wessel and Emma Brown each pitched to combine for the shutout while Taylor Glause had two RBIs to lead Malcolm.
Malcolm 7, Raymond Central 3: Jaiden Helms had three RBIs and Hailey Wessel limited Raymond Central to one hit.
Milford 8, Wilber-Clatonia 0: Callie Carraher struck out 10 and allowed only one hit over six innings and the Eagles got homers from Abby Houk and Carraher.
Milford 5, Malcolm 3: Callie Carraher struck out eight and Makena Stutzman doubled twice and drove in four runs for Milford. Taylor Glause had two hits for Malcolm.
Norfolk 9, Lincoln Pius X 7: Brandy Unger homered twice and Norfolk scored three in the top of the seventh to defeat Lincoln Pius X.
North Platte 10, Lincoln Northeast 2: Tataum Montelego pitched six innings of two-run ball while striking out 10 to lead North Platte to a win.
Southern/Diller-Odell 14, Syracuse 7: Taylor Traurnicht hit a grand slam and Alice Arnold had three RBIs to lead the Raiders. Taylor Sherwin had three hits and two RBIs for Syracuse.
Southern/Diller-Odell 4, Conestoga 2; Karley Lauby pitched a complete game and struck out seven for Southern.
Wahoo 14, Logan View/SS 2: Morgan Oden and Harper Hancock each had three hits for the Warriors.
Wahoo 8, Yutan/Mead 3: Kharissa Eddie and Autumn Iversen each homered for the Warriors.
Wilber-Clatonia 11, Raymond Central 3: Rylee Sand and Hannah Lloyd each had three RBIs to lead the Wolverines.