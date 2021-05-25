Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 softball nominees

They shined on the diamond, thrived on the gridiron, stood out on the court. They stood out in 2020-21. Over the next few weeks, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show. Today, we look at the softball finalists.

The winners will be revealed the weekend of June 12.

Lyndsey Roth

School: Lincoln North Star | Year: Senior

The two-time first-team Super-Stater was one of the best catchers in the state last fall and among the Class A leaders in batting (.542) while finishing with eight homers, 17 doubles and 38 RBIs.

Ashley Smetter

School: Lincoln Southwest | Year: Junior

The second baseman and Nebraska recruit hit .517 with 77 hits, including a school-record 19 doubles. The Silver Hawk leadoff hitter added 58 runs and stole 26 bases while helping lead her team to a third-place finish at state.

Alexis Wiggins

School: Norris | Year: Senior