Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 softball nominees

They shined on the diamond, thrived on the gridiron, stood out on the court. They stood out in 2020-21. Over the next few weeks, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show. Today, we look at the softball finalists.
The winners will be revealed the weekend of June 12.
Lyndsey Roth
School: Lincoln North Star | Year: Senior
The two-time first-team Super-Stater was one of the best catchers in the state last fall and among the Class A leaders in batting (.542) while finishing with eight homers, 17 doubles and 38 RBIs.
Ashley Smetter
School: Lincoln Southwest | Year: Junior
The second baseman and Nebraska recruit hit .517 with 77 hits, including a school-record 19 doubles. The Silver Hawk leadoff hitter added 58 runs and stole 26 bases while helping lead her team to a third-place finish at state.
Alexis Wiggins
School: Norris | Year: Senior
The two-way standout and Creighton signee helped lift Norris to a third-place finish at the Class B state tournament, finishing 23-5 with a 2.96 ERA in the circle while batting .429 with 39 RBIs. She was named a first-team Super-Stater.
