Like many high school softball juniors, Tatum Villotta didn't know what to expect when the calendar turned over to September.
A new recruiting rule put in place in 2018 prevents Division I college softball colleges from contacting prospects until Sept. 1 of their junior year in high school.
When Sunday rolled around, it was clear South Dakota wanted Villotta to join its program. The Omaha Marian junior visited the school Tuesday, and an offer was made.
So blessed to announce that I have committed to the University of South Dakota to continue my education and softball career! Thank you to my family and coaches that have supported me along the way! Go Yotes!! @SDCoyotesSB pic.twitter.com/ic1ZNO0sz9— Tatum Villotta:) (@tatum_villotta) September 5, 2019
"I wasn't really expecting a call from them, but I was super-excited," said Villotta, who announced her commitment to the Coyotes on Wednesday night. "I was really thankful (for the offer). I wasn't really expecting all that much, if anything, and I was just really surprised."
Villotta, a third baseman for the Class A No. 3 Crusaders, had interest from other schools, including Creighton and Division II Sioux Falls. She said she really liked South Dakota's Vermillion campus, which is only two hours from home.
"It's the perfect size," said Villotta, who plays club ball for the Nebraska Quakes.
"As far as softball goes, their coaches are super-great, their practices are run similar to the practices that I've been used to all these years, so I thought it would be a good fit."
With the college decision out of the way, Villotta admits to some pressure being off her shoulders.
"Now that it's done, I can fully enjoy softball," she said.